5.1 Home theater

HTD3540/98
  Powerful surround sound from compact speakers
    5.1 Home theater

    HTD3540/98
    Powerful surround sound from compact speakers

    Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home theater HTD3540. Exposed speakers drivers offering 300W powerful surround sound and DVD video upscaling to 1080p via HDMI for near-HD images.

      Powerful surround sound from compact speakers

      Home theater sound

      • DVD
      • USB 2.0
      • Karaoke
      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

      Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

      Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

      Play virtually any disc and any media devices you want - whether they be DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.

      DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced DivX video playback

      DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced DivX video playback

      With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos and movies from the Internet, including purchased Hollywood films, in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG-4 based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW and DVD recordable disc for playback on your DivX Ultra Certified Philips Blu-ray or DVD player. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.

      HDMI for high definition movies and picture quality

      HDMI for high definition movies and picture quality

      HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures.

      Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

      Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

      Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.

      EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

      EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

      EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

      Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

      Exposed speaker drivers for powerful surround sound

      300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

      300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

      Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

      Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound System
        Dolby Digital 5.1
        Equalizer settings
        • Gaming
        • Movie
        • Music
        • News
        • Original
        Sound Enhancement
        Night Mode
        Center speaker output power
        50 W
        Satellite speaker output power
        2 x 50 W
        Tallboy speaker output power
        2 x 50 W
        Subwoofer output power
        50 W
        Total Power RMS @ 30% THD
        300  W

      • Loudspeakers

        Loudspeaker types
        • 1 x Centre speaker
        • 2 x Satellite speakers
        • 2 x Tallboy speakers
        Drivers per Center speaker
        1 x 2.5" Full range woofer
        Center speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Center speaker freq range
        150 - 20k  Hz
        Drivers per Satellite speaker
        1 x 2.5" woofer
        Satellite speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Satellite speaker freq range
        150 - 20k  Hz
        Drivers per Tallboy speaker
        1 x 2.5" woofer
        Tallboy speaker impedance
        4  ohm
        Tallboy speaker freq range
        150 - 20k  Hz
        Subwoofer type
        Passive
        Subwoofer driver
        1 x 6.5" woofer
        Subwoofer impedance
        4  ohm
        Subwoofer freq range
        20 - 150  Hz

      • Optical Playback Media

        Playable Discs
        • CD
        • CDDA
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD
        • DVD +R/+RW
        • DVD -R/-RW
        • SVCD
        • VCD

      • Video Playback

        Compression formats
        • DivX Ultra
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2

      • Picture/Display

        Picture enhancement
        Video upscaling

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • MP3
        • WMA
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320kbps

      • Still Picture Playback

        Picture Enhancement
        • Rotate
        • Zoom
        Picture Compression Format
        • BMP
        • GIF
        • JPEG
        • TIFF

      • File Format

        Audio
        • mp3
        • wma
        Picture
        • JPEG
        • BMP
        • GIF
        Video
        • avi
        • divx
        • mpeg
        • mpg

      • Karaoke Playback

        Standard functions
        • Echo level control
        • Mic volume control
        • Pitch control

      • Convenience

        EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
        • Audio Return Channel
        • Automatic audio input mapping
        • One touch play
        • One touch standby
        • Remote Control-Passthrough
        • System standby
        HDMI Features
        Audio Return Channel (ARC)

      • Connectivity

        Front Connections
        • Microphone In
        • Hi-Speed USB
        • Audio in
        Rear Connections
        • Composite video (CVBS) output
        • Digital optical in
        • HDMI 1.4 output (ARC)
        • Mini Easy-Fit Speaker Jacks
        • AUX in

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM
        Number of Preset Channels
        40

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 110-240V
        • 50/60 Hz
        Power consumption
        50  W
        Standby power consumption
        < 0.5 W

      • Accessories

        Compatible accessories
        STS3001 Speaker stand
        Included accessories
        • Power cord
        • Remote Control
        • AAA Battery (x1)
        • Safety & Legal Leaflet
        • Trademarks Sheet
        • User Manual
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • HDMI cable

      • Dimensions

        Center Speaker (W x H x D)
        185 x 90 x 82  mm
        Center Speaker Weight
        0.35  kg
        Centre Speaker cable length
        1.2  m
        Front Speaker (W x H x D)
        85 x 159 x 80  mm
        Front Speaker Weight
        0.35  kg
        Front Speaker cable length
        2  m
        Rear Tallboy Speaker (WxHxD)
        220 x 1006 x 220  mm
        Rear Speaker Weight
        1.6  kg
        Rear Speaker cable length
        7  m
        Subwoofer (W x H x D)
        195 x 265 x 265  mm
        Subwoofer Weight
        2.82  kg
        Subwoofer cable length
        3  m

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 67860 9
        Gross weight
        12.77  kg
        Height
        27.6  cm
        Length
        90.5  cm
        Nett weight
        11.24  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        1
        Tare weight
        1.53  kg
        Width
        37.7  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        37.7  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 67860 9
        Gross weight
        12.77  kg
        Height
        27.6  cm
        Nett weight
        11.24  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        1.53  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Laying
        Width
        90.5  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        33.5  cm
        Height
        5.8  cm
        Weight
        2.15  kg
        Width
        36  cm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Power cord
      • Remote Control
      • AAA Battery (x1)
      • Safety & Legal Leaflet
      • Trademarks Sheet
      • User Manual
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet
      • HDMI cable

          • DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.
          • Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.

