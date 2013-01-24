DVD home theater player

Get sharper, clearer pictures
Be impressed with this Philips DVD player with HDMI digital video and audio connection. Step into another home entertainment arena as you immerse yourself with High Definition video (720p / 1080i/1080p).
HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p') eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio, without conversions to analog - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.
With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos and movies from the Internet, including purchased Hollywood films, in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG-4 based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW and DVD recordable disc for playback on your DivX Ultra Certified Philips Blu-ray or DVD player. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.
The Universal Serial Bus or USB is a protocol standard that is conveniently used to link PCs, peripherals and consumer electronic equuipment. Hi-Speed USB devices have a data transfer rate of up to 480 Mbps - up from the 12 Mbps in original USB ones. With Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link, all you have to do is plug in your USB device, select the movie, music or photo and play away.
EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.
Convert the contents of your favorite CDs to MP3 files on your Philips product, and store it directly on a thumbdrive or on your portable media player through a USB cable. Enjoy the convenience of creating MP3 files right in your living room, without a PC, and even while the CD is playing.
Add more fun and excitement to your karaoke sessions. Karaoke Idol allows two or more singers to compete against each other for the crown. Singers take turns singing and the Philips karaoke scoring system analyzes how well each singer performs. After each performance, the system displays a humorous cartoon showing what it thought of the singer's ability as well as a score. The singer with the highest score at the end of the game wins the title of Karaoke Idol!
Karaoke Record is an advanced feature that records your singing performance and converts the file to MP3 format for playback on your portable media player. Simply plug your thumb drive or portable media player connected to a USB cable into the Philips DVD players USB port. Your singing will be encoded in a compressed format, resulting in a space-saving MP3 file. Enjoy your own singing while on-the-go or share with it your friends.
Personalize your DVD player's wallpaper with your favorite photo. My Wallpaper lets you upload your favorite photo to be the wallpaper of your Philips DVD player. My Wallpaper works with most photo formats and you can even change the contrast on your uploaded photo to create unique lighting effects. No more boring generic welcome screen when you turn on your DVD player. My Wallpaper is easy to use and fun for everyone.
