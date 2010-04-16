DVD home theater player

2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTP3560K/98
Get sharper, clearer pictures
Be impressed with this Philips DVD player with HDMI digital video and audio connection. Step into another home entertainment arena as you immerse yourself with High Definition video (720p / 1080i/1080p).
With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos and movies from the Internet, including purchased Hollywood films, in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG-4 based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW and DVD recordable disc for playback on your DivX Ultra Certified Philips Blu-ray or DVD player. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.
EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.
Personalize your DVD player's wallpaper with your favorite photo. My Wallpaper lets you upload your favorite photo to be the wallpaper of your Philips DVD player. My Wallpaper works with most photo formats and you can even change the contrast on your uploaded photo to create unique lighting effects. No more boring generic welcome screen when you turn on your DVD player. My Wallpaper is easy to use and fun for everyone.
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