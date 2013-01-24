Home
DVD home theater player

HTP3560K/98
    Get sharper, clearer pictures

    Be impressed with this Philips DVD player with HDMI digital video and audio connection. Step into another home entertainment arena as you immerse yourself with High Definition video (720p / 1080i/1080p).

    DVD home theater player

    Get sharper, clearer pictures

    Be impressed with this Philips DVD player with HDMI digital video and audio connection. Step into another home entertainment arena as you immerse yourself with High Definition video (720p / 1080i/1080p).

    Get sharper, clearer pictures

    Be impressed with this Philips DVD player with HDMI digital video and audio connection. Step into another home entertainment arena as you immerse yourself with High Definition video (720p / 1080i/1080p).

    DVD home theater player

    Get sharper, clearer pictures

    Be impressed with this Philips DVD player with HDMI digital video and audio connection. Step into another home entertainment arena as you immerse yourself with High Definition video (720p / 1080i/1080p).

      Get sharper, clearer pictures

      with HDMI 1080p upscaling

      HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

      HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

      HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p') eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio, without conversions to analog - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.

      DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced DivX video playback

      DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced DivX video playback

      With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos and movies from the Internet, including purchased Hollywood films, in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG-4 based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW and DVD recordable disc for playback on your DivX Ultra Certified Philips Blu-ray or DVD player. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.

      Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link plays video/music from USB flash drive

      Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link plays video/music from USB flash drive

      The Universal Serial Bus or USB is a protocol standard that is conveniently used to link PCs, peripherals and consumer electronic equuipment. Hi-Speed USB devices have a data transfer rate of up to 480 Mbps - up from the 12 Mbps in original USB ones. With Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link, all you have to do is plug in your USB device, select the movie, music or photo and play away.

      EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

      EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

      EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

      One-touch MP3 creation directly from CDs onto USB sticks

      One-touch MP3 creation directly from CDs onto USB sticks

      Convert the contents of your favorite CDs to MP3 files on your Philips product, and store it directly on a thumbdrive or on your portable media player through a USB cable. Enjoy the convenience of creating MP3 files right in your living room, without a PC, and even while the CD is playing.

      Karaoke Idol for interactive excitement and great fun

      Add more fun and excitement to your karaoke sessions. Karaoke Idol allows two or more singers to compete against each other for the crown. Singers take turns singing and the Philips karaoke scoring system analyzes how well each singer performs. After each performance, the system displays a humorous cartoon showing what it thought of the singer's ability as well as a score. The singer with the highest score at the end of the game wins the title of Karaoke Idol!

      Karaoke Record for sharing your singing talent with friends

      Karaoke Record is an advanced feature that records your singing performance and converts the file to MP3 format for playback on your portable media player. Simply plug your thumb drive or portable media player connected to a USB cable into the Philips DVD players USB port. Your singing will be encoded in a compressed format, resulting in a space-saving MP3 file. Enjoy your own singing while on-the-go or share with it your friends.

      My Wallpaper for a personalized welcome screen

      Personalize your DVD player's wallpaper with your favorite photo. My Wallpaper lets you upload your favorite photo to be the wallpaper of your Philips DVD player. My Wallpaper works with most photo formats and you can even change the contrast on your uploaded photo to create unique lighting effects. No more boring generic welcome screen when you turn on your DVD player. My Wallpaper is easy to use and fun for everyone.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        D/A converter
        12 bit, 108 MHz
        Picture enhancement
        • Progressive scan
        • High Def (720p, 1080i, 1080p)
        • Smart Picture
        • Video upscaling
        • Video Upscaling(720p, 1080i/p)
        • Video upsampling

      • Sound

        D/A converter
        24 bit, 192 kHz
        Frequency response
        30-20000  Hz
        Signal to noise ratio
        90
        Crosstalk (1kHz)
        70  dB
        Dynamic Range (1kHz)
        80  dB
        Distortion and Noise (1kHz)
        65  dB
        Sound System
        Dolby Digital

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-Video
        • Video CD/SVCD
        • CD
        • DVD
        • DivX
        Compression formats
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • DivX 3.11
        • DivX 4.x
        • DivX 5.x
        • DivX 6.0
        • DivX Ultra
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • Audio CD
        • CD-R/RW
        • CD
        • MP3-CD
        • MP3-DVD
        • WMA-CD
        Compression format
        • MP3
        • WMA
        • Dolby Digital
        • PCM
        MP3 bit rates
        32 - 320 kbps

      • Still Picture Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD-R/RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • Kodak Picture CD
        • Picture CD
        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG
        Picture Enhancement
        • Flip photos
        • High Definition Resolution
        • Rotate
        • Slideshow with MP3 playback
        • Zoom

      • Multimedia Applications

        Playback Formats
        • JPEG Still pictures
        • MP3
        • DivX
        Multimedia connections
        USB memory class device

      • Connectivity

        Front / Side connections
        • USB
        • Microphone
        Rear Connections
        • Analog audio Left/Right out
        • Composite video (CVBS) output
        • Digital coaxial out
        • HDMI output
        • ComponentVideo out Progressive

      • Convenience

        Child Protection
        • Child Lock
        • Parental Control
        On-Screen Display languages
        • English
        • Malay
        • Thai
        • Traditional Chinese
        Karaoke
        MIC volume

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 110-240V
        • 50/60 Hz
        Power consumption
        < 12  W
        Standby power consumption
        < 0.8 W

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Audio/Video cable
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control
        • Power cord
        • User Manual
        • Warranty Leaflet
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        360  mm
        Set Height
        39  mm
        Set Depth
        209  mm
        Packaging Width
        502  mm
        Packaging Height
        456  mm
        Packaging Depth
        308  mm
        Speaker Depth
        89  mm
        Speaker Height
        276  mm
        Subwoofer Depth
        305  mm
        Subwoofer Height
        303  mm
        Speaker Width
        89  mm
        Subwoofer Width
        102  mm

