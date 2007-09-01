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    Philips Sonicare Sensiflex Rechargeable toothbrush

    HX1610/02

    Double cleaning action

    Proven to clean your teeth better than a manual toothbrush, the Philips Sensiflex 1610 electric toothbrush delivers a double cleaning action that removes surface and hard-to-reach plaque in-between teeth.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Sonicare Sensiflex Rechargeable toothbrush

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    See all SensiFlex

    Double cleaning action

    The ultimate electric toothbrush

    • 1 mode
    Cleans visible teeth surfaces

    Cleans visible teeth surfaces

    Cleans visible teeth surfaces while the active tip targets hard-to-reach plaque in between teeth.

    Naturally whiter teeth

    Naturally whiter teeth

    Adjusts to maintain optimal brushing pressure

    Adjusts to maintain optimal brushing pressure

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Cord length
      1.16  m
      Charging time
      16  hour(s)
      Power consumption
      2.9  W
      Dual brush head
      Brush head combines to create 15,000 strokes/min.
      Operating time (full to empty)
      25  minute(s)

    • Items included

      Charger base with brush head storage pins
      Yes

    • Cleaning performance

      Brush heads
      1

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