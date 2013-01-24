Home
Philips Sonicare Sensiflex

Rechargeable toothbrush

HX1610/02
Sonicare
  Double cleaning action
    Philips Sonicare Sensiflex Rechargeable toothbrush

    HX1610/02
    Double cleaning action

    Proven to clean your teeth better than a manual toothbrush, the Philips Sensiflex 1610 electric toothbrush delivers a double cleaning action that removes surface and hard-to-reach plaque in-between teeth. See all benefits

      The ultimate electric toothbrush

      Cleans visible teeth surfaces

      Cleans visible teeth surfaces

      Cleans visible teeth surfaces while the active tip targets hard-to-reach plaque in between teeth.

      Naturally whiter teeth

      Naturally whiter teeth

      Adjusts to maintain optimal brushing pressure

      Adjusts to maintain optimal brushing pressure

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Charging time
        16  hour(s)
        Cord length
        1.16  m
        Dual brush head
        Brush head combines to create 15,000 strokes/min.
        Operating time (full to empty)
        25  minute(s)
        Power consumption
      • Items included

        Charger base with brush head storage pins
      • Cleaning performance

        Brush heads
