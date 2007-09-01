Philips Sonicare Sensiflex Rechargeable toothbrush
Double cleaning action
Proven to clean your teeth better than a manual toothbrush, the Philips Sensiflex 1610 electric toothbrush delivers a double cleaning action that removes surface and hard-to-reach plaque in-between teeth.
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Philips Sonicare Sensiflex Rechargeable toothbrush
Double cleaning action The ultimate electric toothbrush Cleans visible teeth surfaces
Cleans visible teeth surfaces while the active tip targets hard-to-reach plaque in between teeth.
Adjusts to maintain optimal brushing pressure
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Technical specifications
Battery
Rechargeable Cord length
1.16
m Charging time
16
hour(s) Power consumption
2.9
W Dual brush head
Brush head combines to create 15,000 strokes/min. Operating time (full to empty)
25
minute(s)
Items included
Charger base with brush head storage pins
Yes
Cleaning performance
Brush heads
1
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