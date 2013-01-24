Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

Philips Sonicare For Kids

Compact sonic toothbrush heads

HX6031
Sonicare
Overall Rating / 5
Sonicare
  • Superior cleaning in seconds.* Superior cleaning in seconds.* Superior cleaning in seconds.*
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Sonicare For Kids Compact sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6031
    Overall Rating / 5

    Superior cleaning in seconds.*

    Sonicare For Kids toothbrush head is perfect for small mouths with growing teeth. It works exclusively with the For Kids power toothbrush that together deliver a safe and more pleasant experience that kids find fun and habit-forming. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Sonicare For Kids Compact sonic toothbrush heads

    Superior cleaning in seconds.*

    Sonicare For Kids toothbrush head is perfect for small mouths with growing teeth. It works exclusively with the For Kids power toothbrush that together deliver a safe and more pleasant experience that kids find fun and habit-forming. See all benefits

    Superior cleaning in seconds.*

    Sonicare For Kids toothbrush head is perfect for small mouths with growing teeth. It works exclusively with the For Kids power toothbrush that together deliver a safe and more pleasant experience that kids find fun and habit-forming. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Sonicare For Kids Compact sonic toothbrush heads

    Superior cleaning in seconds.*

    Sonicare For Kids toothbrush head is perfect for small mouths with growing teeth. It works exclusively with the For Kids power toothbrush that together deliver a safe and more pleasant experience that kids find fun and habit-forming. See all benefits

    Superior cleaning in seconds.*

    Cleans and protects growing smiles ages 3+

    • 1-pack
    • Compact size
    • Click-on
    • Kid-friendly clean
    Age 3+

    Age 3+

    The Philips Sonicare For Kids standard toothbrush head features a contoured profile to fit your child's teeth Age 3+ and soft bristles for a gently cleaning experience. Also features rubber molding on the back of the brush head for a safer, more pleasant cleaning. Also available in bigger, standard size for Kids Age 7+.

    Superior cleaning maximizes every second

    Superior cleaning maximizes every second

    Our sonic power enables you to take full advantage of the limited amount of time your kids spend brushing as they build healthy habits and perfect their brushing technique.

    Engineered to maximize sonic motion

    Engineered to maximize sonic motion

    Philips Sonicare brush heads are vital to our core technology of high-frequency, high-amplitude brush movements performing over 31,000 brush strokes per minute. Our unparalleled sonic technology fully extends the power from the handle all the way to the tip of the brush head. This sonic motion creates a dynamic fluid action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gum line for superior, yet gentle, cleaning every time.

    Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

    Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

    The Philips Sonicare For Kids brush heads clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning.

    Part of a better oral healthcare routine

    Part of a better oral healthcare routine

    Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

    Technical Specifications

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      1 Sonicare for Kids compact

    • Compatibility

      Brush head system
      Click-on
      Suitable for these models
      • HealthyWhite+
      • for Kids

    • Design and finishing

      Bristle stiffness feel
      Medium
      Color
      Red
      Reminder bristles
      Blue bristle color fade away
      Size
      Compact

    • Health benefits

      Plaque removal
      Helps remove plaque

    • Quality and performance

      Replacement
      Every 3 months
      Tested
      for optimal usage

    Get support for this product

    Go to consumer care

    Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

        Reviews

        Be the first to review this item

        • than a manual toothbrush

        Discover

        MyPhilips

        Register for exclusive benefits

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

        Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

        Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.