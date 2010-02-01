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  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own Encourage healthy brushing on their own Encourage healthy brushing on their own

    Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6311/02

    Encourage healthy brushing on their own

    The Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush HX6311/02 supports growing smiles

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush

    Similar products

    See all Sonicare for kids

    Encourage healthy brushing on their own

    Electric toothbrush for kids

    • 2 modes
    • 2 brush heads
    Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

    Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

    Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

    Rubberized brush head is designed to protect young teeth

    Rubberized brush head is designed to protect young teeth

    Rubberized brush head is designed to protect young teeth

    KidTimer helps to increase brushing time

    KidTimer helps to increase brushing time

    Increases brushing time slowly over 90 days, building towards the dentist recommended 2 minutes

    2 Kid-friendly power modes deliver a gentle, effective clean

    2 Kid-friendly power modes deliver a gentle, effective clean

    2 Kid-friendly power modes adapts to different ages providing a gentle cleaning that's ideal for different ages. There is a low mode for ages 4 and up and high mode for ages 7 and older

    Age-appropriate brush heads to protect kid's teeth

    Age-appropriate brush heads to protect kid's teeth

    This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush has 2 brush head sizes that are specifically designed to gently clean and protect teeth at key developmental stages

    KidPacer delivers fun and engaging musical tones

    KidPacer delivers fun and engaging musical tones

    KidPacer encourage kids to brush their entire mouth effectively for the dentist-recommended 2 minutes

    Fun interchangeable panels for customization

    Fun interchangeable panels for customization

    Allows kids to customize their toothbrush

    Anti-roll shape

    Anti-roll shape

    Sturdy handle design allows kids to store upright as well as apply toothpaste while the toothbrush is laying flat.

    Multi grip design for parents and kids

    Multi grip design for parents and kids

    Ergonomically designed to enable parents and kids to brush together or own their own

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 3 weeks**
      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Red with 3 interchangeable panels

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Display
      Illuminated display
      Handle
      • Slim ergonomic design
      • Rubber grip for easy handling
      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Brushing time
      Up to 3 weeks**

    • Items included

      Handles
      1 Sonicare for Kids
      Brush heads
      • 1 Sonicare for Kids standard
      • 1 Sonicare for Kids compact
      Charger
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      For healthy oral care habits
      Performance
      75% more effective*
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min
      Timer
      KidTimer and Quadpacer

    • Modes

      Power modes
      2

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    • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
    • based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on standard mode

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