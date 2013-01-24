Home
Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite

Sonic electric toothbrush

HX6732/05
Sonicare
Overall Rating / 5
Sonicare
  • Whiter, healthier teeth Whiter, healthier teeth Whiter, healthier teeth
    -{discount-value}

    Whiter, healthier teeth

    Everybody loves a bright white smile. Let the natural whiteness of your teeth shine through. HealthyWhite is proven to remove everyday stains in just two weeks, with the regular use of the Clean & White Mode.

    Everybody loves a bright white smile. Let the natural whiteness of your teeth shine through. HealthyWhite is proven to remove everyday stains in just two weeks, with the regular use of the Clean & White Mode. See all benefits

    Whiter, healthier teeth

    Everybody loves a bright white smile. Let the natural whiteness of your teeth shine through. HealthyWhite is proven to remove everyday stains in just two weeks, with the regular use of the Clean & White Mode. See all benefits

      Whiter, healthier teeth

      • 3 modes
      • 2 brush heads
      Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

      Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

      Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

      Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

      The uniquely angled brush head neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

      Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

      Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

      The dynamic cleaning action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.

      Clinically proven safe and gentle

      Clinically proven safe and gentle

      Your Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush is safe to use on: braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets.

      Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

      Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

      2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

      Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

      Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

      30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

      Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

      Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

      Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease into the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush experience

      Clean and White Mode: proven to remove stains

      Clean and White Mode: proven to remove stains

      2 minutes of Clean mode with an additional 30 seconds of White mode to focus on the visible front teeth. Removes everyday stains, such as coffee, tea, tobacco and red wine. Whitens teeth by 2 shades in just 2 weeks.*

      Sensitive Mode: Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

      Sensitive Mode: Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

      Philips Sonicare toothbrush with Sensitive Mode: Gentle, yet thorough cleaning for sensitive gums

      Clean Mode: Standard 2 minute mode

      For exceptional everyday clean. Helps maintain whitening treatments.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Frost White

      • Items included

        Charger
        1 multi-voltage charger
        Charger cover
        1 deluxe charger cover with brush head holder
        Brush head color rings
        3 color rings for easy sharing

      • Ease of use

        Brush head system
        Easy snap-on brush heads for optimal hygiene
        Brushing time
        42 2-minute brushings OR 3 weeks
        Battery indicator
        Illuminated icon blinks when its time to recharge
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design and rubber grip for easy handling.

      • Cleaning performance

        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min
        Brush heads
        2 ProResults standard brush heads for an All-Around Clean
        Performance
        Removes more plaque than Sonicare Essence/Sonicare CleanCare
        Health benefits
        Helps improve gum health
        Whitening benefits
        Can whiten teeth up to two shades in two weeks
        Timer
        SmarTimer and Quadpacer
        Modes
        3 Modes: Clean, Sensitive and Clean and White

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Power

        Voltage
        Multi-voltage charger

