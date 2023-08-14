Search terms

EN
ID

Ultinon Pro7000 SI

Car and truck signaling bulb

LUM11065RU70X2/20
  • Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive. Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive. Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive.
    -{discount-value}

    Ultinon Pro7000 SI Car and truck signaling bulb

    LUM11065RU70X2/20

    Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive.

    For a stylish and safe drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED-RED [≈W21W] for your rear fog and stop lights. Their intense red color looks great and increases visibility so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

    Ultinon Pro7000 SI Car and truck signaling bulb

    Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive.

    For a stylish and safe drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED-RED [≈W21W] for your rear fog and stop lights. Their intense red color looks great and increases visibility so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

    Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive.

    For a stylish and safe drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED-RED [≈W21W] for your rear fog and stop lights. Their intense red color looks great and increases visibility so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

    Ultinon Pro7000 SI Car and truck signaling bulb

    Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive.

    For a stylish and safe drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED-RED [≈W21W] for your rear fog and stop lights. Their intense red color looks great and increases visibility so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Signaling and interior lighting

      Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive.

      Brighter, elegant signals

      • LED-RED [≈W21W]
      • Number of bulbs: 2
      • 12/24V, Intense Red
      • Advanced automotive system

      Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

      Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what youre doing. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED signaling lights provide powerful brightness with 15 LEDs for your signals. They will help you to see and be seen better, warning other drivers of your movements, which is vital for them to react sooner. The more you see or are seen, the safer your drive will be!

      Instant safety information for other drivers

      Compared to incandescent lamps, Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LEDs light up instantly to ensure that other drivers can react faster, keeping you safer.

      Ergonomic design with 360° beam pattern

      For your turn indicator, reverse, rear fog and stop signals, the Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its 360 angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it. Not only can you see more of the road, but other drivers can also see more of you.

      Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style.

      While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there's no reason why you shouldn't look good at the same time. If you're wanting to upgrade your style without buying a newer car, replacing your exterior lighting with Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED signals is a smart way to spend your money.

      Enhanced lifetime of up to 5,000 hours

      You want bright, stylish car lights but you dont want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional bulbs - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. Even at a higher light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED lights are built to last. Due to features such as high-end LED technology and advanced heat-management systems, they last for up to 5,000 hours of operation.

      Aluminum heatsink to dissipate heat more efficiently

      When operating, LEDs generate heat which reduces their brightness and overall lifespan. Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED lights feature an aluminum heatsink which dissipates heat much faster than the plastic material used by low-cost, inferior-quality bulbs. That makes our lamps more robust and longer-lasting.

      Easy to install and compatible with most car models

      Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED lights use the same standard caps as the conventional lamps on your car, enabling you to upgrade with no modification needed, so replacement is easy and quick.

      Constant IC driver ensures electrical compatibility with mos

      LED retrofit and conventional bulbs differ from one another in terms of wattage, composition, and power consumption. Replacing your conventional bulbs with other LEDs may prove problematic. Thanks to the built-in constant IC driver, Philips Ultinon Pro7000 bulbs can work within 9-32 volt systems and are electrically compatible with most cars and trucks. Canbus adapters are available as accessories for troubleshooting if needed. We sell a complete solution.

      Easy to install on your car

      Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the Philips Ultinon Pro7000 comes with polarity-free design, so you don't need to worry about the polarity during installation. It will save you time and make installation easier.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        Polarity-free, Automotive Grade LED, Powerful brightness, Uniform light distribution
        Expected benefits
        Brighter, elegant signals

      • Product description

        Application
        Stop lights and rear fog lights
        Base
        Universal wedge base
        Designation
        W21W LED red 11065 RU70 12/24V X2
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Range
        Ultinon Pro7000 SI
        Technology
        LED
        Type
        LED-RED [≈W21W]
        Voltage
        12V+24V  V

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        5000 hrs

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        115lm(12V) 120lm(24V)
        Color temperature
        RED

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        • 2.6W(12V)  W
        • 3.2W(24V)  W
        Voltage
        12V+24V  V

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        11065RU70X2
        Ordering code
        72669430

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        6974260726694
        EAN3
        6974260726700
        Packaging type
        X2

      • Packed product information

        Length
        7,0 cm  cm
        Width
        2,5 cm  cm
        Height
        11,5 cm  cm
        Pack Quantity
        2 pcs
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10 packs
        Gross weight per piece [g]
        40

      • Outerpack information

        Length
        19,5 cm  cm
        Width
        15,5 cm  cm
        Height
        8,5 cm  cm
        Gross weight [kg]
        0,46

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • Non-ECE compliant

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          * This field is mandatory

          Exclusive access and promotions

          Tips & tricks

          Philips innovation information for a healthy lifestyle

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.