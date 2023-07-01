Search terms

EN
ID
1

Ultinon Pro3100 SI

car headlight bulb

LUM11067CU31B1
  • Stand out from the crowd Stand out from the crowd Stand out from the crowd
    -{discount-value}

    Ultinon Pro3100 SI car headlight bulb

    LUM11067CU31B1

    Stand out from the crowd

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED white [≈W16W] for your reverse and rear fog signals. They are bright and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

    Ultinon Pro3100 SI car headlight bulb

    Stand out from the crowd

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED white [≈W16W] for your reverse and rear fog signals. They are bright and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

    Stand out from the crowd

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED white [≈W16W] for your reverse and rear fog signals. They are bright and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

    Ultinon Pro3100 SI car headlight bulb

    Stand out from the crowd

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED white [≈W16W] for your reverse and rear fog signals. They are bright and look good so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Signaling and interior lighting

      Stand out from the crowd

      Durable and vibrant LED signaling

      • LED-White [≈W16W]
      • Number of bulbs: 1
      • 12V, 6000 K daylight effect
      • Advanced automotive system

      Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

      Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what youre doing, whether its reversing, maneuvering, turning or stopping. And when poor weather reduces visibility, bright and vibrant signaling is even more crucial. Philips Ultinon Pro3100 signaling lights give you the performance you need: as reversing lights, they illuminate the area immediately behind your car (the more you can see, the safer you'll be): as rear fog lights, they give other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements.

      Optimized for enhanced visibility

      The Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED exterior lighting range is designed for smarter light distribution to project exterior signaling light where you need it (whether thats reversing, stopping or signaling). With wide-angle, uniform light, not only can you can see more of the road, but other drivers can also see more of you.

      Durable, long-lasting LED lighting

      You want bright and stylish car lights, but you dont want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional signal lights - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights are extremely durable with their lifetime of 3,000 hours which is up to 4 times the lifespan of conventional W16W signaling bulbs (Philips W16W 12V). Replacing your conventional W16W with Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LED lights will avoid multiple replacements in the future to save you money and time.

      Easy to install and compatible with many car models

      Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 comes with standard caps so replacement is easy and quick.

      Easy to install on your car

      Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the Philips Ultinon Pro3100 comes with polarity-free design, so you dont need to worry about the polarity during installation. It will save you time and make installation easier.

      Instant safety information for other drivers

      Compared to incandescent lamps, Philips Ultinon Pro3100 LEDs light up instantly to ensure that other drivers can react faster, keeping you safer.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        High brightness, Polarity-free, Easy to install
        Expected benefits
        Transform your lights

      • Product description

        Application
        Rear fog and reverse lights
        Base
        W21x9.5d
        Designation
        LED-White [≈W16W]
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Range
        Ultinon Pro3100
        Technology
        LED
        Type
        LED-White [≈W16W]

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        3000 hrs

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        160
        Color temperature
        6000K

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        1.8  W
        Voltage
        12V  V

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        11067CU31B1
        Ordering code
        72655730

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        6974260726557
        EAN3
        6974260726564
        Packaging type
        B1

      • Packed product information

        Width
        1.5  cm
        Pack Quantity
        2
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10
        Length [in]
        9.5
        Height [in]
        13.5

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        0.49  kg
        Length [in]
        14.2
        Width [in]
        12.1
        Height [in]
        10.3

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          * This field is mandatory

          Exclusive access and promotions

          Tips & tricks

          Philips innovation information for a healthy lifestyle

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.