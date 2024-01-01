Long-lasting performance

Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs are rigorously tested and checked to ensure long-term durability and long-lasting performance. Our range offers up to three times the life of a comparable halogen bulb and homogeneous light throughout the bulbs lifespan. The Philips warranty policy covers Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs.*** Enjoy the best of todays technology with Philips Ultinon WeatherVision LED bulbs.