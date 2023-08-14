Enjoy lasting brightness for a safer drive.
For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED-RED [≈P21/5W] stop and tail lights. Their intense red color looks great and increases visibility so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits
Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you're doing. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED signaling lights provide powerful brightness with 15 LEDs for your stop and tail signals. They will help other drivers to see you better, which is vital for them to react sooner. The earlier you are seen, the safer your drive will be!
Compared to incandescent lamps, Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LEDs light up instantly to ensure that other drivers can react faster, keeping you safer.
For your turn indicator, reverse, rear fog and stop signals, the Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its 360 angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it. Not only can you see more of the road, but other drivers can also see more of you.
While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there's no reason why you shouldn't look good at the same time. If you're wanting to upgrade your style without buying a newer car, replacing your exterior lighting with Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED signals is a smart way to spend your money.
You want bright, stylish car lights but you dont want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional bulbs - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. Even at a higher light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED lights are built to last. Due to features such as high-end LED technology and advanced heat-management systems, they last for up to 5,000 hours of operation.
When operating, LEDs generate heat which reduces their brightness and overall lifespan. Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED lights feature an aluminum heatsink which dissipates heat much faster than the plastic material used by low-cost, inferior-quality bulbs. That makes our lamps more robust and longer-lasting.
Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: Philips Ultinon Pro7000 LED lights use the same standard caps as the conventional lamps on your car, enabling you to upgrade with no modification needed, so replacement is easy and quick.
LED retrofit and conventional bulbs differ from one another in terms of wattage, composition, and power consumption. Replacing your conventional bulbs with other LEDs may prove problematic. Thanks to the built-in constant IC driver, Philips Ultinon Pro7000 bulbs can work within 9-32 volt systems and are electrically compatible with most cars and trucks. Canbus adapters are available as accessories for troubleshooting if needed. We sell a complete solution.
