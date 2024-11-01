Limited glare (less than 800cd) even with high light output

Driving in the dark is demanding, so you rely on your headlights. By improving your forward and peripheral vision you can drive more safely. But it’s also important your headlights do not dazzle oncoming drivers. Many high-powered headlights prioritize brightness over safety. The Philips Ultinon Drive Projector produces the ideal ultra-high output beam, lighting up the road just where you need it, while ensuring reasonable glare for other drivers.