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  • Take visibility and style to the max Take visibility and style to the max Take visibility and style to the max

    Ultinon Drive Projector HL High-power LED Projector headlight

    LUMUM7001X2/20

    Take visibility and style to the max

    The Philips Ultinon Drive LED Projector headlight lights up the road to keep you safe. Powerful LED light (with low, high and high beam boost options) helps you spot hazards up to 435m ahead. Its compact design is ideal for slim headlights.

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    Ultinon Drive Projector HL High-power LED Projector headlight

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    Take visibility and style to the max

    Power and style in easy-to-fit compact design

    • Up to 435 m beam length*
    • Configurable beam patterns
    • Powerful high beam up to 40W
    • Stylish 6000K white light

    Wide and bright light-beam spreads across 6 lanes

    Powerful 40W bright light spreads across 6 lanes improving visibility on the road. The more you can see, the better you perform, the faster you react and the safer you are. So don’t let darkness win. Start driving at night with greater confidence and control with the Philips Ultinon Drive LED Projector.

    Intense light illuminates far and wide, improving visibility

    With a high-powered LED, the Philips Ultinon Drive LED Projector headlight provides exceptional long-range visibility.. This bright, uniform beam pattern helps you see further down the road, as well as the road side, giving you more time to react to potential hazards ahead. And with boost technology, you can activate more powerful LEDs for the high beam, helping you see up to 435m* ahead *Tested in Philipst automotive laboratory in Germany.

    See and be seen with stylish 6000 Kelvin white light

    Upgrading your car with the Philips Ultinon Drive LED Projector headlight boosts your style as well as your safety. 6000 Kelvin white light helps you see and be seen, while making driving more comfortable. Besides a great look, these lenses deliver enhanced contrast, helping you to better recognize obstacles and road signs in the dark. Once you experience this daylight–like effect, you’ll always prefer the Philips Ultinon LED Projector.

    Limited glare (less than 800cd) even with high light output

    Driving in the dark is demanding, so you rely on your headlights. By improving your forward and peripheral vision you can drive more safely. But it’s also important your headlights do not dazzle oncoming drivers. Many high-powered headlights prioritize brightness over safety. The Philips Ultinon Drive Projector produces the ideal ultra-high output beam, lighting up the road just where you need it, while ensuring reasonable glare for other drivers.

    Compact design fits most cars and slim headlights

    With a sleek, low-profile design, compact footprint and multiple beam options, the Philips Ultinon Drive LED Projector is compatible with most car models, and is especially suitable for slim headlight units. Plus, voltage-overload, reverse-polarity protection and a universal bracket ensure safe and easy installation.

    Heat management system improves performance and lifespan

    The Philips Ultinon Drive LED Projector features an advanced Thermal Management System, ensuring optimum performance. The wider heatsink increases air flow to provide enhanced cooling. Advanced AirCool fan technology uses a dedicated MCU (microcontroller unit) to control the electrical circuit for superior heat dissipation, while minimizing noise while you drive. Plus, heat-resistant cables help extend its lifespan.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Product highlight
      High brightness, more compact, AirCool+
      Expected benefits
      High power, more brightness

    • Product description

      Application
      High beam, low beam
      Homologation ECE
      NO
      Operating Temperature
      -40℃ ~ 80℃
      Range
      Ultinon Drive 7000
      Technology
      LED
      Range/Family
      UM series

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      6000 hrs

    • Light characteristics

      Beam length 1 lux
      435 m*

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      LB: 31W; HB: 40W
      Voltage
      9 - 16 V DC

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      LUMUM7001X2
      Ordering code
      33121530

    • Packaging Data

      EAN1
      6970128331215
      EAN3
      6970128331222
      Packaging type
      X2

    • Packed product information

      Length
      16.5  cm
      Width
      14.7  cm
      Height
      6.5  cm
      Pack Quantity
      2 pcs
      MOQ (for professionals)
      20
      Net weight per piece [g]
      209.5
      Gross weight per piece [g]
      690

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      34  cm
      Width
      31.5  cm
      Height
      19  cm
      Gross weight per piece
      7.43  kg

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