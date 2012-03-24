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  • High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go. High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go. High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.
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    Philips Fidelio on ear headband headphones

    M1/00

    High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

    Philips Fidelio M1 combines the very best in sound and comfort for an authentic music experience on the move. Expertly engineered for superb noise isolation in a light yet sturdy design, enjoy true high definition sound wherever you go.

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    Philips Fidelio on ear headband headphones

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    See all Headband

    High fidelity, premium quality. Wherever you go.

    • Fidelio
    • Black
    In-line mic with pick-up button and a pouch included

    In-line mic with pick-up button and a pouch included

    In-line mic with pick-up button and a pouch included

    Premium materials including aluminum and fine leathers

    Premium materials including aluminum and fine leathers

    Premium materials including aluminum and fine leathers

    Acoustically sealed construction keeps sound details in

    Acoustically sealed construction keeps sound details in

    The acoustic seal is a specially designed ribbon lock that's built into the internal chamber to eliminate any unnecessary sound leakage and preserve sound details. The result is excellent bass extension.

    Acoustic closed-back architecture for best noise isolation

    Acoustic closed-back architecture for best noise isolation

    Acoustic closed-back architecture for best noise isolation.

    Bass Reflex System for clear, dynamic and balanced bass

    Bass Reflex System for clear, dynamic and balanced bass

    The acoustic closed-back architecture features a Bass Reflex System that comprises ear-shells with strategically placed vents. These regulate the air pressure within the internal chamber providing the diaphragm with a controlled environment for optimal acoustic response. Working in conjunction with the acoustic seal capture, it isolates every natural sound detail and delivers precise and dynamic bass without compromising on sound clarity.

    Double-layered ear-shells engineered for sound precision

    Double-layered ear-shells engineered for sound precision

    The M1's double-layered ear-shells are engineered to reduce resonance and to dampen vibration for genuinely precise and clean sound so you hear every superb sound detail. The solid, layered construction ensures durability and comfort, making the M1 an ideal music companion for a long time to come.

    High power neodymium drivers for true-to-original sound

    High power neodymium drivers for true-to-original sound

    Each speaker driver is carefully hand picked, tuned and tested before being paired to ensure the most balanced natural sound. The 40mm drivers utilize high power neodymium magnets to deliver true high definition sound in a wide dynamic range, reproducing even the most minute details.

    Deluxe breathable ear pads and memory foam for optimal fit

    Deluxe breathable ear pads and memory foam for optimal fit

    The materials used for the Fidelio M1 are carefully selected to ensure long-wearing comfort and enhanced sound performance. Deluxe breathable ear pads with memory foam are designed for optimal ergonomic fit. Not only does the foam mould itself perfectly to the shape of your ear, it also seals in bass sounds while keeping out ambient noise. This is designed with the outer cushion - using a balanced proportion of fabric and protein leather - to reduce ear surface pressure and heat build-up, so that the M1 feels and sounds excellent.

    Oxygen-free, fabric-lined cable ensures high quality signal

    Oxygen-free, fabric-lined cable ensures high quality signal

    Speakers carefully tested for the best balance in sound

    Speakers carefully tested for the best balance in sound .

    Frequency response tuned to discerning listeners' preference

    Extensive research was done with discerning music-lovers to gain insight to their listening preferences - for example, the balance of sound characteristics that they favored. Our acoustics engineers then tuned the Fidelio M1 to account for all the minute details that affect how listeners discern sound, such as how the ear reflects sound and resonates in response. As a result, our M1 headphones are engineered to reproduce sound that is as faithful to the original recording as possible - including current recording styles.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency response
      15 - 24 000  Hz
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Speaker diameter
      40  mm
      Sensitivity
      106  dB
      Maximum power input
      150  mW
      Distortion (THD)
      < 0.1% THD
      WBCV
      111 mV

    • Connectivity

      Cable Connection
      Oxygen free cable (1.1m)
      Compatible with:
      iPhone®, BlackBerry®, HTC, LG, MOTOROLA, Nokia*, SAMSUNG*. *Extra connector available through customer support for Sony Ericsson, older models from NOKIA and SAMSUNG

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      20  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      2
      Length
      7.9  inch
      Width
      16.9  cm
      Gross weight
      1.542  kg
      Height
      26.5  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 23410 71581 8
      Width
      6.7  inch
      Height
      10.4  inch
      Nett weight
      0.41  kg
      Gross weight
      3.399  lb
      Nett weight
      0.904  lb
      Tare weight
      1.132  kg
      Tare weight
      2.496  lb

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      25  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      19.5  cm
      Depth
      8  cm
      Height
      9.8  inch
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 23410 71581 1
      Width
      7.7  inch
      Gross weight
      0.66  kg
      Depth
      3.1  inch
      Nett weight
      0.205  kg
      Gross weight
      1.455  lb
      Nett weight
      0.452  lb
      Tare weight
      0.455  kg
      Tare weight
      1.003  lb

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      18  cm
      Width
      16.4  cm
      Depth
      4.2  cm
      Width
      6.5  inch
      Height
      7.1  inch
      Depth
      1.7  inch
      Weight
      0.166  kg
      Weight
      0.366  lb

    • Accessories

      Storage pouch
      Yes
      Audio cable
      with mic and pickup button

    What's in the box?

    Packaging photograph

    Other items in the box

    • Fidelio M1
    • Fidelio M1
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