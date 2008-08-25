Home
DVD Micro Theater

MCD908/98
    DVD Micro Theater

    MCD908/98
    Hi-Fi sound in a compact solution

    The chic, compact Philips DVD Micro Theater MCD908 with Hi-Fi tubes makes the best Flat TV companion. Turn your home into a theater with audiophile-quality sound and enjoy high-resolution movies and JPEG pictures. See all benefits

      • Heritage Audio
      Premium Hi-Fi tubes for perfectly pure and natural sound

      Premium Hi-Fi tubes for perfectly pure and natural sound

      With built-in Hi-Fi Tubes, you can now experience sound of the highest quality that's usually only associated with premium audiophile systems. The analog nature of the tubes provides a more pleasing sound to our non-linear hearing system. Sound from a tube has low distortion and is always preferred for its clean and detailed, warm and life-like audio quality.

      Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter for impressive audio fidelity

      Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter for impressive audio fidelity

      The Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter is a monopole tweeter that produces dynamic and crisp sound from the front. It is a feature commonly used in high-end audio systems to reproduce sound with excellent fidelity. Conventional cones and dome tweeters are based on a directional moving coil principle whereas the monopole Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter radiates high frequencies in a full 180-degree radiation pattern. This dramatically increases the width of the sound spectrum in the higher tones and expands the sweet spot zone to deliver wide, crystal-clear, and natural sound even from compact audio systems.

      Dome mid range speakers and woofer for crystal clear sound

      Dome mid range speakers and woofer for crystal clear sound

      Prepare for stunning sound with the combination of a silk dome mid-high frequency speaker with an ultrasonic ribbon tweeter. The silk speaker delivers warm sound and the gauzy ribbon tweeter delivers clear and dynamic sound. What you'll experience is a harmonious blend of undistorted and uncolored wide-ranging sound ... that's as smooth as silk.

      Gold-plated speaker connector for finest signal transmission

      Gold-plated speaker connector for finest signal transmission

      The Gold-plated speaker connector ensures better audio signal transmission compared to traditional click-fit connections. It also minimizes the electrical signal loss from the amplifier to the speaker box, resulting in sound reproduction that's as close to reality as possible.

      HDMI out for digital high-definition video and digital audio

      HDMI out for digital high-definition video and digital audio

      HDMI is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. HDMI is fully backward-compatible with DVI.

      12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

      12-bit/108MHz video processing for sharp and natural images

      12-bit Video DAC is a superior Digital-to-Analogue-Converter that preserves every detail of the authentic picture quality. It shows subtle shades and smoother graduation of colors, resulting in a more vibrant and natural picture. The limitation of the usual 10bit DAC become in particular apparent while using large screens and projectors.

      Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      Play DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

      Leatherback and metal front remote control with flat keys

      Leatherback and metal front remote control with flat keys

      With a perfect balance of sleek dimensions with a comfortably light weight, this ergonomically designed remote control is a joy to use. Its slick metallic-finished flat key front is attractively contrasted with a genuine leather back cover. In addition, the stylish, precision-cut keypad ensures a qualitative navigation experience. Feel the splendor of pure design and control.

      Quality aluminum cabinet and real wood speakers

      Quality aluminum cabinet and real wood speakers

      Class 'D' digital amplifier for quality sound performance

      Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

      2500W PMPO / 150W RMS total power

      This system has 2500W PMPO / 150W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        D/A converter
        12bit, 108MHz
        Picture enhancement
        • High Def (720p, 1080i)
        • Video upsampling
        • Video upscaling

      • Sound

        Output Power
        2x75W RMS / 2500W PMPO
        Sound Enhancement
        • Vacuum Tube Preamplifier
        • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
        • Loudness
        • Treble and Bass Control
        Sound System
        Dolby Digital

      • Loudspeakers

        Main Speaker
        • 3 way
        • Ribbon tweeter
        • Dome mid range
        • 5" woofer
        • Gold-plate speaker connectors
        • Speaker grilles detachable

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DivX
        • DVD+RW
        • DVD-Video
        • Picture CD
        • Video CD/SVCD
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • PBC
        • Slow Motion
        • Zoom
        • Parental control
        • Dynamic Range Compression
        DVD Region.
        3
        Video Enhancement
        Progressive Scan

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • WMA-CD
        • MP3-CD
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        Disc Playback Modes
        • 20-Track Programmable
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • Shuffle Play
        Loader Type
        • Motorised
        • Tray

      • Still Picture Playback

        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG
        Picture Enhancement
        Slideshow with MP3 playback
        Playback Media
        Picture CD

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • FM Stereo
        • MW
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        40

      • Connectivity

        Video Output - Analog
        • Component Y Pb Pr (cinch)
        • Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
        • S-Video (on Hosiden)
        Aux in
        1x(L/R)/ RCA
        Other connections
        • Active subwoofer Pre-out
        • Digital audio coaxial out
        • Digital optical out
        • FM Antenna
        • Line out
        • MW Antenna
        • HDMI out

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        Clock
        On main display
        Display Type
        VFD display
        Indications
        DIM mode
        OSD Languages
        • English
        • Traditional Chinese

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • Control cable
        • FM/MW Antenna
        • Quick Use Guide
        • Guarantee booklet
        Remote control
        49-key with 2xAAA batteries

      • Dimensions

        Set Depth
        280  mm
        Set Height
        180  mm
        Set Width
        250  mm
        Main speaker depth
        240  mm
        Main Speaker height
        329  mm
        Main speaker width
        205  mm
        Packaging Depth
        330  mm
        Packaging Height
        417  mm
        Packaging Width
        755  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        23  kg

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 110-240V
        • 50/60 Hz

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Composite video cable (Y)
      • Control cable
      • FM/MW Antenna
      • Quick Use Guide
      • Guarantee booklet

