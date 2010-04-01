MCD909/12
Obsessed with sound
Experience high-fidelity sound with the Philips DVD component hi-fi system with premium materials. Vacuum valve preamplifiers offer crystal-clear sound. Full High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) produces sharper images.See all benefits
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With built-in Hi-Fi Tubes, you can now experience sound of the highest quality that's usually only associated with premium audiophile systems. The analog nature of the tubes provides a more pleasing sound to our non-linear hearing system. Sound from a tube has low distortion and is always preferred for its clean and detailed, warm and life-like audio quality.
The Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter is a monopole tweeter that produces dynamic and crisp sound from the front. It is a feature commonly used in high-end audio systems to reproduce sound with excellent fidelity. Conventional cones and dome tweeters are based on a directional moving coil principle whereas the monopole Neodymium Ribbon Tweeter radiates high frequencies in a full 180-degree radiation pattern. This dramatically increases the width of the sound spectrum in the higher tones and expands the sweet spot zone to deliver wide, crystal-clear, and natural sound even from compact audio systems.
The Gold-plated speaker connector ensures better audio signal transmission compared to traditional click-fit connections. It also minimizes the electrical signal loss from the amplifier to the speaker box, resulting in sound reproduction that's as close to reality as possible.
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX®, (S)VCD, MP3/WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. With DivX® support, you are able to enjoy DivX® encoded videos. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs.
Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
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With a perfect balance of sleek dimensions with a comfortably light weight, this ergonomically designed remote control is a joy to use. Its slick metallic-finished flat key front is attractively contrasted with a genuine leather back cover. In addition, the stylish, precision-cut keypad ensures a qualitative navigation experience. Feel the splendor of pure design and control.
Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.
This system has 150W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
Treble and bass are equalizer features that control the high and low frequency sound levels of your audio respectively. Treble specifically regulates the amplification of the high tones in the music while bass controls the amplification level of the low tones. Using the up and down keys, the listener can conveniently place more or less emphasis on the low and high tones, or leave treble and bass flat to playback music according to its original recorded setting. Treble and Bass Control lets you listen to your music the way you like it.
HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p') eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio, without conversions to analog - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.
Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Audio playback
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Convenience
Power
Accessories
Dimensions
Picture/Display
Digital photo playback
Green
Video Playback
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