Cube micro sound system

MCM103/98
  Obsessed with sound
    Cube micro sound system

    MCM103/98
    Obsessed with sound

    Enjoy your favorite CDs and portable music just the way you like it. The Philips cube micro music system plays CDs and more, it also features USB Direct for portable music playback. The compact design fits any space, any lifestyle.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Cube micro sound system

    Obsessed with sound

    Enjoy your favorite CDs and portable music just the way you like it. The Philips cube micro music system plays CDs and more, it also features USB Direct for portable music playback. The compact design fits any space, any lifestyle.

    Obsessed with sound

    Enjoy your favorite CDs and portable music just the way you like it. The Philips cube micro music system plays CDs and more, it also features USB Direct for portable music playback. The compact design fits any space, any lifestyle.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Cube micro sound system

    Obsessed with sound

    Enjoy your favorite CDs and portable music just the way you like it. The Philips cube micro music system plays CDs and more, it also features USB Direct for portable music playback. The compact design fits any space, any lifestyle.

      Obsessed with sound

      Relax with great music

      10W RMS total output power

      10W RMS total output power

      This Philips music system has 10W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      FM digital tuning with presets

      FM digital tuning with presets

      Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

      USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

      USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

      Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

      Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle

      Compact design fits any space, any lifestyle. The compact set fits in every room due to its sleek design and size.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power
        2 x 5 W RMS / 400 W PMPO
        Sound enhancement
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • digital sound control
        Volume control
        up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker drivers
        3.5" woofer

      • Audio playback

        Playback media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        Disc playback modes
        repeat/shuffle/program
        USB Direct playback modes
        • fast backward/fast forward
        • play/pause
        • previous/next
        • program play
        • repeat
        • shuffle
        • stop

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        FM stereo
        Station presets
        20
        Antenna
        FM fixed pigtail antenna
        Tuner enhancement
        • auto digital tuning
        • auto scan

      • Connectivity

        Audio/Video output
        Headphone (3.5mm)
        MP3 Link
        3.5mm stereo line in

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD alarm
        • radio alarm
        Clock
        • on main display
        • sleep timer
        Loader type
        top
        Display type
        LCD display
        Backlight color
        white

      • Accessories

        Remote control
        Yes
        Others
        • FM/MW antenna
        • Quick start guide
        User Manual
        • English
        • Traditional Chinese

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        4.58  kg
        Main speaker width
        150  mm
        Main speaker height
        152  mm
        Main speaker depth
        197  mm
        Main unit depth
        250  mm
        Packaging depth
        206  mm
        Main unit height
        152  mm
        Packaging height
        310  mm
        Main unit width
        150  mm
        Packaging width
        530  mm

      • Power

        Power supply
        100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

