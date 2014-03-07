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  • Relax to great music Relax to great music Relax to great music

    Micro music system

    MCM2300/12

    Relax to great music

    Listen to your ­favorites on this compact, all-in-one Philips music system equipped with USB, Audio in and CD playback. Enjoy powerful music with Bass Reflex speakers and Digital Sound Controls for optimized sound settings.

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    Micro music system

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    Relax to great music

    Obsessed with sound

    • CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
    • USB port for charging
    • 15W max
    Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

    Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

    Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

    Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

    Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

    Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

    Audio-in for portable music playback

    Audio-in for portable music playback

    The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

    Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

    Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

    MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

    USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

    USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

    Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

    Motorized CD loader for convenience access

    A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

    Digital Sound Control

    Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set balanced, clear, powerful, warm and bright controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Sound enhancement
      digital sound control
      Maximum output power (RMS)
      15W

    • Loudspeakers

      Speaker drivers
      3" woofer
      Speaker types
      bass reflex speaker system

    • Connectivity

      USB
      USB host
      Audio in (3.5mm)
      Yes

    • Audio playback

      Disc playback modes
      • fast forward/backward
      • next/previous track search
      • repeat/shuffle/program
      Playback media
      • CD
      • CD-R/RW
      • MP3-CD
      • USB flash drive
      USB Direct playback modes
      • fast backward/fast forward
      • play/pause
      • previous/next
      • repeat
      • shuffle
      • stop

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Antenna
      FM fixed pigtail antenna
      Tuner bands
      • FM mono
      • FM stereo
      Station presets
      20
      Tuner enhancement
      • auto digital tuning
      • auto scan

    • Convenience

      Alarms
      • CD Alarm
      • Radio Alarm
      • USB alarm
      Clock
      • On main display
      • sleep timer
      Loader type
      tray
      Display type
      LED display

    • Power

      Power supply
      100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • AC Power Cord
      • FM antenna
      • User Manual
      Remote control
      21-key remote

    • Dimensions

      Gross weight
      4.67  kg
      Net weight
      3.55  kg
      Main speaker depth
      125  mm
      Main speaker width
      150  mm
      Main unit depth
      247  mm
      Main unit height
      121  mm
      Main unit width
      180  mm
      Packaging height
      312  mm
      Packaging width
      577  mm
      Packaging depth
      185  mm
      Main speaker height
      238  mm

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • AC Power Cord
    • FM antenna
    • User Manual
    Badge-D2C

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