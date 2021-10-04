2 year warranty
Discontinued
Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
Line-in connection allows you to play your music on other device with the Philips player, just simply connect the player to the Line-out or Audio-out, or to connect the headphone jack of other media players such as CD or DVD player, VCR and MP3 player.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
hello hello
04/10/2021
Canada
great i love it
i love this system i use it for concerts you can add speakers to it its loud every one should have it but i would like to get another one but its not selling any more can you bring it back please
Pros
great
Cons
not sold any more
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM275 Micro Hi-Fi System
Date of Use 2019-10-04
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM275 Micro Hi-Fi System
Date of Use 2019-10-04
MrLion626
01/03/2015
US
How could they have such an awesome model in 2006?!
I personally have nothing against 2006. I actually think it was an excellent year. But I do wonder how Philips managed to produce such a fancy, advanced model back then. Just look at it! It's got an auxiliary input, along with a CD player and an AM/FM radio, and it's GOT A USB PORT!!!! You can also skip albums, play your music on an MP3 player, and you have other features like a DSC (Digital Sound Control), that offers Classical, Pop, Jazz, and Rock for music genres. It also has a DBB (Dynamic Bass Boost), which increases the bass a little. This setting is best suitable during a party or a dance. You can also have it keep time, and it has an automatic timer. It also has a control panel that ejects when you push on it. I could go on FOREVER about how AWESOME this product is! Well done, Philips!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM275 Micro Hi-Fi System
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCM275 Micro Hi-Fi System