Sleek micro sound system

MCM280D/12
  Obsessed with sound
    Sleek micro sound system

    MCM280D/12
    Obsessed with sound

    Enjoy your iPhone/iPod music in superb sound with the Philips micro hi-fi system MCM280D. Stylishly designed, it also charges your iPhone/iPod while it plays, rips CDs to MP3, and plays MP3/WMA music from portable devices via USB Direct. See all benefits

    Sleek micro sound system

      • dock for iPhone/iPod
      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

      Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

      Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

      Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

      Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

      Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      All-in-one remote control for your system and iPod/iPhone

      All-in-one remote control for your system and iPod/iPhone

      With the Philips all-in-one remote control, you can now navigate both your Philips music system and your iPod/iPhone through hundreds of songs easily with the one simple press of the remote control. Displaying information listed according to playlist, album, artist, genre or track, the navigation offers speedy yet simple through hundreds of files. It allows one handed operation and guarantees a unique user experience.

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Rip your favorite CDs to MP3

      Simply plug in your USB mass storage device to the USB port on Philips audio system and start recording your favorite music from CDs to your USB device or MP3 player - with one touch and no computer needed. So you can create your own MP3 files via direct MP3 digital recording.

      60W RMS total output power

      This system has 60W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Front motorized CD door with viewing window

      A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power
        • 2 x 30 W RMS
        • 2 x 60 W music power
        Sound enhancement
        • digital sound control 4 modes
        • Dynamic Bass Boost

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker drivers
        4" woofer
        Speaker types
        bass reflex speaker system

      • Audio playback

        Playback media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA-CD
        Disc playback modes
        repeat/shuffle/program
        Others
        ID3-tag support
        USB Direct playback modes
        • fast backward/fast forward
        • play/pause
        • previous/next
        • program play
        • repeat
        • shuffle
        • stop

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        FM stereo
        Station presets
        40
        Antenna
        FM antenna
        RDS
        • program type
        • station name
        • radio text
        • RDS clock set
        • news
        Tuner enhancement
        • auto digital tuning
        • auto scan

      • Connectivity

        Audio/Video output
        Headphone (3.5mm)
        MP3 Link
        3.5mm stereo line in
        USB
        USB host

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD alarm
        • radio alarm
        • USB alarm
        • iPod alarm
        Clock
        • on main display
        • sleep timer
        Loader type
        • front
        • motorised
        Display type
        LCD display
        Backlight color
        blue

      • Accessories

        Cables/Connection
        • AC-DC adapter
        • power cord
        Remote control
        40-key with lithium battery
        Others
        • cradle and adaptors for iPhone/iPod
        • FM antenna
        • Quick start guide
        • stand
        User Manual
        multi-languages
        Warranty
        World Wide Guarantee booklet

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        6  kg
        Main speaker width
        158  mm
        Main speaker height
        250  mm
        Main speaker depth
        193  mm
        Main unit depth
        160  mm
        Packaging width
        397  mm
        Main unit height
        250  mm
        Packaging height
        339  mm
        Main unit width
        211  mm
        Packaging depth
        311  mm

      • Audio recording

        Recording media
        USB device
        USB recording modes
        • instant record
        • programmed tracks
        • single disc
        • single track
        USB recording sources
        CD

      • Power

        Power supply
        100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G

      • Green

        Eco Power standby
        1  W

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod
        • iPod 5th generation
        • iPod classic
        • iPod mini
        • iPod nano 1st generation
        • iPod nano 2nd generation
        • iPod nano 3rd generation
        • iPod nano 4th generation
        • iPod touch
        • iPod touch 2nd generation
        • iPod with color display

