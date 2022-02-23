Search terms

Multigroom series 3000

8-in-1, Face and Hair

MG3730/15
    Try out a new look, any day of the week, with this durable all-in-one trimmer. 8 quality tools allow you to easily create the exact face and hairstyle you want. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: IDR521,900.00

      All-in-one trimmer

      8-in-1 trimmer

      • 8 tools
      • Self-sharpening steel blades
      • Up to 60 min run time
      • Rinseable attachments
      The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.

      This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair and clips your hair.

      Get a smooth, even cut on even the thickest hair. The body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades create clean, straight lines for a perfect finish.

      Avoid nicks and cuts, as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.

      Quickly touch up your face and hair with the six reinforced cutting guards. 2 stubble combs for 1mm and 2mm trimming, 1 adjustable beard comb, and 3 hair combs at 9mm, 12mm, and 16mm.

      This Philips trimmer gives you up to 60 minutes of cordless use from a single 16-hour charge.

      Your face and body trimmer is simple to maintain, with non-corrosive blades and water-resistant guards for easy cleaning.

      Declutter your bathroom and gym bag, and keep all your attachments in one place, with the small storage pouch for easy organization and travel.

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

      Technical Specifications

      • Create the look you want

        Number of tools
        8 tools
        Styling tools
        • Trimmer
        • Nose & ear trimmer
        • 3-7mm beard adjustable comb
        • 2 stubble combs
        • 3 hair combs
        Hairclipping/Facial styling
        • Long beard
        • Short beard
        • Stubble look
        • Sharp lines
        • Detailed styling
        • Goatee

      • Cutting system

        Self-sharpening blades
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Pouch
        Storage pouch

      • Power

        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Run time
        60 minutes
        Charging
        16 hours full charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Rinseable attachments
        Maintenance free
        No oil needed

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes

