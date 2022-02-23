All-in-one trimmer
Try out a new look, any day of the week, with this durable all-in-one trimmer. 8 quality tools allow you to easily create the exact face and hairstyle you want. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
All-in-one trimmer
Try out a new look, any day of the week, with this durable all-in-one trimmer. 8 quality tools allow you to easily create the exact face and hairstyle you want. See all benefits
All-in-one trimmer
Try out a new look, any day of the week, with this durable all-in-one trimmer. 8 quality tools allow you to easily create the exact face and hairstyle you want. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
All-in-one trimmer
Try out a new look, any day of the week, with this durable all-in-one trimmer. 8 quality tools allow you to easily create the exact face and hairstyle you want. See all benefits
The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.
This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair and clips your hair.
Get a smooth, even cut on even the thickest hair. The body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades create clean, straight lines for a perfect finish.
Avoid nicks and cuts, as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.
Quickly touch up your face and hair with the six reinforced cutting guards. 2 stubble combs for 1mm and 2mm trimming, 1 adjustable beard comb, and 3 hair combs at 9mm, 12mm, and 16mm.
This Philips trimmer gives you up to 60 minutes of cordless use from a single 16-hour charge.
Your face and body trimmer is simple to maintain, with non-corrosive blades and water-resistant guards for easy cleaning.
Declutter your bathroom and gym bag, and keep all your attachments in one place, with the small storage pouch for easy organization and travel.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.
Create the look you want
Cutting system
Accessories
Power
Ease of use
Service