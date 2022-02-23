Search terms

Multigroom series 5000

9-in-1, Face and Hair

MG5720/15
    Craft your own personal look with this versatile trimmer, which includes 9 quality tools for styling your face and hair. Its DualCut blades deliver maximum precision and the no-slip rubber grip improves comfort and control. See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: IDR749,900.00

      Advanced styling & precision

      9-in-1 trimmer for maximum versatility

      • 9 tools
      • DualCut technology
      • Up to 80 min runtime
      • Waterproof
      Maximum precision with 2x more blades

      Maximum precision with 2x more blades

      This all-in-one hair trimmer features Advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades, and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.

      9 pieces to trim your face and hair

      9 pieces to trim your face and hair

      Philips Multigroom 3000 all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 9 attachments designed to conveniently style your facial hair and clip your hair.

      Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

      Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

      Create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair thanks to the body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades. These non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.

      Get the details right

      Get the details right

      The narrow design of the steel precision groomer makes it easy to precisely edge and finish small details.

      Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

      Keeps nose and ear hair at bay

      Avoid nicks and cuts, as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.

      Cut hair to your length

      Cut hair to your length

      Quickly touch up your face and hair with the six reinforced cutting guards. 2 stubble combs for 1mm and 2mm trimming, 1 adjustable beard comb, and 3 hair combs at 9mm, 12mm, and 16mm.

      80 minutes of runtime

      80 minutes of runtime

      This Philips trimmer gives you up to 80 minutes of cordless use from a single 16-hour charge.

      Easy to grip

      Easy to grip

      Your trimmer is easy to hold and manoeuvre, with a rubber ergonomic grip for more controlled trimming. 

      Waterproof for easy cleaning under the tap

      Waterproof for easy cleaning under the tap

      Simply rinse the device and attachments after each use for long-lasting performance.

      Store it and stay organized

      Store it and stay organized

      Declutter your bathroom and gym bag, and keep all your attachments in one place, with the small storage pouch for easy organization and travel.

      Warranty for purchase protection

      Warranty for purchase protection

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

      Technical Specifications

      • Create the look you want

        Number of tools
        9 tools
        Styling tools
        • Metal trimmer
        • Detail metal trimmer
        • Nose & ear trimmer
        • 3-7mm beard adjustable comb
        • 2 stubble combs
        • 3 hair combs
        Hairclipping/Facial styling
        • Long beard
        • Short beard
        • Stubble look
        • Sharp lines
        • Detailed styling
        • Goatee

      • Cutting system

        DualCut technology
        Cut in two directions
        Self-sharpening blades
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Pouch
        Storage pouch

      • Power

        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Run time
        80 minutes
        Charging
        16 hours full charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        100% Waterproof
        Maintenance free
        No oil needed

      • Design

        Handle
        No-slip rubber grip

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes

