Massage Headband

PPM1321
  • Enjoy a relaxing head massage Enjoy a relaxing head massage Enjoy a relaxing head massage
    Massage Headband

    PPM1321
    Enjoy a relaxing head massage

    This band-type head massager provides a new way of head massage. It can comfortablly fit different head sizes. With its portbable size, you can enjoy relaxing kneading head massage and hot compress anywhere. See all benefits

      Enjoy a relaxing head massage

      With kneading and hot compress

      • 6-area kneading massage
      • Colorful screen controller
      • Adjustable headband
      • Breathable fabric

      6-area air pressure kneading massage

      The massage headband fits the head circumference and has 6 massage areas covering the forehead, temples, and occipital region. The air bag simulates kneading pressure of human hand massage, which can effectively relax the head muscles and enhance blood circulation.

      3 levels of constant warm compress

      The hot compress module with built-in temprature sensor can provide hot compress at a well-controlled temperature range, which can help to improve the blood circulation at forehead area.

      Portable design

      Unlike other head massager with helmet shape and size, this headband device is super light weight and portable. The combination of fabric main unit with external controller makes it easy to be folded to a handy size and take away.

      Adjustable design to fit different head circumference

      With the Velcro at back of the headband. It can fit properly with most head circumference of adults. Which is essential for best head massage experience.Users can also adjust it easily when they feel it too tight or too loose.

      Suitable for use before sleep

      When you enjoy a comfortable massage with this device and gradually fall asleep on bed, the lightweight headband will not bring any discomfort.

      Simple user interface

      There are only 2 buttons, one for massage modes, another for hot compress levels. The color screen around the buttons directly shows the status. No complex process, just click and enjoy it.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Massage type
        • Kneading
        • Hot compress
        Net weight
        510 g
        Color
        Light Blue
        Packaging Dimension(L)*(W)*(H)
        346x226x48  mm

      • Country of origin

        Country of origin
        China

      • Service

        Warranty period
        2 years

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

