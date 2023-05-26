2 year warranty
PPM1321
Enjoy a relaxing head massage
This band-type head massager provides a new way of head massage. It can comfortablly fit different head sizes. With its portbable size, you can enjoy relaxing kneading head massage and hot compress anywhere.
6-area kneading massage
Colorful screen controller
Adjustable headband
Breathable fabric
The massage headband fits the head circumference and has 6 massage areas covering the forehead, temples, and occipital region. The air bag simulates kneading pressure of human hand massage, which can effectively relax the head muscles and enhance blood circulation.
The hot compress module with built-in temprature sensor can provide hot compress at a well-controlled temperature range, which can help to improve the blood circulation at forehead area.
Unlike other head massager with helmet shape and size, this headband device is super light weight and portable. The combination of fabric main unit with external controller makes it easy to be folded to a handy size and take away.
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