2 year warranty
PPM3306
Soft and light as the cloud, Simple neck relaxtion
This neck massager uses double-layer high-resilience memory foam as the inner layer, with 4-point high-frequency vibration massage. Supplemented by a large area of warm compress, let the neck muscles relax quickly
Vibration massage
Wraparound support
Thermostatically hot compress
The heat penetrates deeply into the massage area to accelerate blood circulation and help relieve muscle tension. Reasonable preset temperature provides a comfortable and safe hot compress experience, avoiding accidental burns.
4 massage nodes are set up for the parts of the neck that are prone to fatigue. Relax tired parts through high-frequency vibration, shake quickly, and release muscle fatigue.
Preset 15-minute working time for automatically shut off, effectively avoiding damage to muscle tissue or skin caused by excessive massage or hot compress.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
TravellerHeadaches
28/01/2025
Philippines
Poor quality. Does not last at all!
Poor quality. Only usable from Dec 20 - Jan 20. Bought from The Nest Greenhills. Now Impossible to fully charge despite numerous tries (diff cable, plug back in and remove, etc) only usable for 5 minutes. Avoid buying this. Only nice at first but complete waste after
Pros
Light. Works well when working before it breaks after 1 month.
Cons
Bad bad bad quality and longevity. Does not work anymore.
This review was made for PPM3306 Neck massager
Date of Use 2023-12-28
This review was made for PPM3306 Neck massager
Date of Use 2023-12-28