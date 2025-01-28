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Neck massager

PPM3306

1

| (1) Review

Soft and light as the cloud, Simple neck relaxtion

This neck massager uses double-layer high-resilience memory foam as the inner layer, with 4-point high-frequency vibration massage. Supplemented by a large area of warm compress, let the neck muscles relax quickly

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Four-point rhythmical soothing

Soft and light as the cloud, Simple neck relaxtion

  • Vibration massage

  • Wraparound support

  • Thermostatically hot compress

Warmly hot compress, eliminate swelling, relieve fatigue

The heat penetrates deeply into the massage area to accelerate blood circulation and help relieve muscle tension. Reasonable preset temperature provides a comfortable and safe hot compress experience, avoiding accidental burns.

Massage covers multiple parts

4 massage nodes are set up for the parts of the neck that are prone to fatigue. Relax tired parts through high-frequency vibration, shake quickly, and release muscle fatigue.

Intelligent timed massage, avoid excessive massage and hurt

Preset 15-minute working time for automatically shut off, effectively avoiding damage to muscle tissue or skin caused by excessive massage or hot compress.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

28/01/2025

Philippines

Philippines

Poor quality. Does not last at all!

Poor quality. Only usable from Dec 20 - Jan 20. Bought from The Nest Greenhills. Now Impossible to fully charge despite numerous tries (diff cable, plug back in and remove, etc) only usable for 5 minutes. Avoid buying this. Only nice at first but complete waste after

Pros

Light. Works well when working before it breaks after 1 month.

Cons

Bad bad bad quality and longevity. Does not work anymore.

This review was made for PPM3306 Neck massager

Date of Use 2023-12-28

This review was made for PPM3306 Neck massager

Date of Use 2023-12-28

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