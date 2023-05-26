Cares for shoulders and neck
Applied 3D 6-claw three-dimensional kneading mechanisms, the massage shawl simulates a real-life technique to massage shoulders and neck in grasping and rubbing. with the hot compress function, it can quickly relax the sore of neck muscles. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The massager adopts an innovative 6-claw kneading mechanism, which simulates a real-life 6-finger massage technique, grasping while rubbing both shoulders and neck to quickly relax the neck muscles.
The massage claws can cover the neck and shoulders at the same time, kneading and squeezing the muscles, so that the neck and shoulders can be relaxed together.
Using a large-area heating process, the sore shoulders and neck are supplemented with warm and hot compresses to promote blood circulation, so that the muscles can quickly relax and release fatigue;
There are 3 preset massage modes and rich massage techniques, so that the massage process is no longer single.
Bilateral adjustable pull straps ensure that the massage head can fit the neck and shoulders, and the massage intensity can be adjusted by pulling force.
The massage shawl can be used plugged or unplugged, not bound by the power cord. You do not need to wait for the charging process, and can easily use it anytime, anywhere;
Preset 2 levels of massage intensity, the intensity of massage is up to you
