Warm kneading to relax body and mind
Combined 2-level hot compress function with 6-point kneading, it can massage and relax the shoulders, neck and back, also waist, legs and arms. Different massage modes and intensity levels are suitable for different groups of people. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The 3D massage nodes are arranged according to curves of shoulders and neck to cover larger area for massage. The upper massage heads are about 95mm wide, which increases the massage coverage and helps to lift and pull muscles strongly.The lower massage heads are about 75mm long, and the massage part is reasonably adjusted to help push and press the trapezius muscles.
The massage nodes are at a 45 angle, fitting the curves of the human body and simulating manual kneading and grasping for a comfortable and powerful experience.
The massager has a built-in 2000mAh large-capacity battery. Once fully charged, it can be used for about 90 minutes. Intelligent scheduled massage for 10 minutes every day: During the time of drinking coffee, you can awaken the vitality of your shoulders and neck.
It simulates manual massage to achieve the massage feel of the thumb and palm alternately kneading, grasping and pinching. The moderate intensity gives you a muscle-stretching feeling!
Equipped with stable heating technology, gentle heat penetrates the shoulders and neck. 2 levels of warmly hot compress at 40 and 45 degrees, combined with strong massage, allowing you to quickly unwind tense musles.
Preset kneading mode, relaxing mode and neck-care mode in mild intensity and strong intensity. You can choose the most comfortable massage way according your body situation.
Put the massager on the shoulders, and then you can adjust the areas to be massaged with the pull straps, or fix the massager to the area with the elastic bands and the buckle. Dual wearable design frees your hands, allowing you to massage and work at the same time.
The control panel is simple, with only three large raised buttons, making the operation easy to understand. There are clear voice prompts with every operation, making it easy for even the elderly to use it.
It not only kneads the shoulders and neck, but also easily kneads the waist and back, relax the legs and feet, and massage the arms through adjusting the massage intensities and massage parts with the pull straps, elastic bands and buckles.
Selecting user-friendly cloth, which is soft and breathable. The cloth of the massage are can be removed and washed.
General specifications
Main parameters
Country of origin
Service
