NECK MASSAGER

Massage shawl

PPM3522
    Warm kneading to relax body and mind

    Combined 2-level hot compress function with 6-point kneading, it can massage and relax the shoulders, neck and back, also waist, legs and arms. Different massage modes and intensity levels are suitable for different groups of people. See all benefits

      Warm kneading to relax body and mind

      6-point massage on the upper back

      • Kneading and grasping
      • 2 hot compress levels
      • Dual wearable design

      Upgarded massage nodes for better massage effect

      The 3D massage nodes are arranged according to curves of shoulders and neck to cover larger area for massage. The upper massage heads are about 95mm wide, which increases the massage coverage and helps to lift and pull muscles strongly.The lower massage heads are about 75mm long, and the massage part is reasonably adjusted to help push and press the trapezius muscles.

      45° oblique angle to fit the shoulder and neck curves

      The massage nodes are at a 45 angle, fitting the curves of the human body and simulating manual kneading and grasping for a comfortable and powerful experience.

      90 minutes of battery life, no worries about battery life

      The massager has a built-in 2000mAh large-capacity battery. Once fully charged, it can be used for about 90 minutes. Intelligent scheduled massage for 10 minutes every day: During the time of drinking coffee, you can awaken the vitality of your shoulders and neck.

      Combine kneading and grasping

      It simulates manual massage to achieve the massage feel of the thumb and palm alternately kneading, grasping and pinching. The moderate intensity gives you a muscle-stretching feeling!

      2 levels of hot compress for relaxation

      Equipped with stable heating technology, gentle heat penetrates the shoulders and neck. 2 levels of warmly hot compress at 40 and 45 degrees, combined with strong massage, allowing you to quickly unwind tense musles.

      Available in kneading mode, relaxing mode and neck-care mode

      Preset kneading mode, relaxing mode and neck-care mode in mild intensity and strong intensity. You can choose the most comfortable massage way according your body situation.

      Wearable massager with pull straps and elastic bands

      Put the massager on the shoulders, and then you can adjust the areas to be massaged with the pull straps, or fix the massager to the area with the elastic bands and the buckle. Dual wearable design frees your hands, allowing you to massage and work at the same time.

      Simple control panel and considerate voice broadcast

      The control panel is simple, with only three large raised buttons, making the operation easy to understand. There are clear voice prompts with every operation, making it easy for even the elderly to use it.

      Available in neck, shoulders, arms, waist and legs

      It not only kneads the shoulders and neck, but also easily kneads the waist and back, relax the legs and feet, and massage the arms through adjusting the massage intensities and massage parts with the pull straps, elastic bands and buckles.

      Comfortable, light and washable fabrics

      Selecting user-friendly cloth, which is soft and breathable. The cloth of the massage are can be removed and washed.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Gross weight
        about 1.49kg
        Product Dimension (LxWxH)
        282x361x115  mm
        Massage type
        • Kneading
        • Grasping
        • Hot compress
        Power supply
        Type-C charging cable
        Color
        Dark blue
        Net weight
        about 1.28kg

      • Main parameters

        Working voltage
        7.4 V
        Temperature of heating
        about 40-45  °C
        Auto shut-off time
        10 minutes
        Working power
        16 W
        Battery
        2000 mAh
        Massage modes
        3
        Charging current
        2 A
        Charging voltage
        5 V
        Massage strength levels
        2

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Service

        Warranty period
        2 years

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

