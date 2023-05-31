2 year warranty
PPM5521
Enjoy the moment to relax
Help relieve knee discomfort through air pressure and heat compress functions. A variety of massage modes and gears are available, suitable for different groups of people for knee massage and relaxation.
Combined massage
Airbag full wrap
wearable use in wireless
Dual massager design, both knees can enjoy knee care at the same time.
3 levels of hot compress temperature can be adjusted to promote blood circulation, effectively relieve muscle tension, reduce local pain, let people fully relax and relieve the fatigue of the day. Built-in precise NTC temperature control system, overheating automatic power off, to achieve intelligent anti-scald.
There are 4 preset massage modes, one button to start the massage, giving you the comfort you want.
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