Taking care of legs and feet
With kneading relaxation and comfortable hot compress, this product can help relieve the discomfort in the legs and feet. Its 2 modes paired with 2 intensities can meet different massage needs, providing a rich variety of massage enjoyment. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Double roller design. 3D bionic method, simulates human hand massage. 8 large contact points in a wide contact area, which are arranged at different heights to relax the muscles like undulating waves and provide a comfortable experience.
2 modes available: knead thighs and calves to slowly relieve pressure and relax tight muscles; press the soles of feet to help relax arches.
The extended controller allows you to adjust the massager while sitting or lying down without bending down. Equipped with dedicated storage for the controller, easy to access and use at any time. No need to worry about losing your controller.
Preset 2 major techniques of kneading and pressing, with 2 intensity levels. It allows you to enjoy a relaxing massage for the feet and legs.
The outer layer is made of soft leather, which is smooth and delicate to the touch and easy to clean. The inner lining is made of durable fabric, which is skin-friendly and breathable. You will feel comfortable when used close to the skin.
Adopting neon lamp heating method, the heat output is uniform and stable. You can feel the warmth and care of your legs and feet in about 5 seconds
