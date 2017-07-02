PR3110/00
Effective*, drug-free pain relief
Our clinically proven technology provides effective relief from muscle and joint pains without the use of drugs. It stimulates local blood circulation and increases the local supply of oxygen to provide relaxation to the injured areaSee all benefits
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The InfraCare PR3110 provides an effective focused and targeted treatment by increasing the local blood circulation to mobilize your body against pain. As your muscles are soothed, they automatically loosen up and relax. Because it makes the tissue more pliable, warmth also reduces stiffness and makes joints more flexible.
InfraCare enables the body to heal in a natural manner. The PR3110 InfraCare device helps to provide relief from pain by focused treatment, which helps in proven improved mobility.
Trusted technology used by professionals. Clinically proven to objectively lead to functional joint improvement*. InfraCare has proven to lead to significant pain reduction in 71% of rheumatoid arthritis patients and in 72% of low back pain patients*.
A safe and effective way to treat your pain. InfraCare complies with IEC 60601-1 3rd edition for medical devices.
The InfraCare 150W Lamp can be easily positioned from 0-40 degrees to relieve pain in a comfortable and an effective manner in small areas such as hips, arms and knees.
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