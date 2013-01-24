All-in-one beard & detail trimmer
Try out different beard, mustache and sideburn styles with this all-in-one trimmer. 3 attachments give you the possibility to easily try many different looks. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Use the full size trimmer without a comb to complete your style and get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard.
Trim your beard to exactly the length you want, by locking in the setting that suits your desired look. The beard & stubble comb offers 18 length settings from 1mm to 18mm, with precisely 1mm between each setting.
Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.
Get a gentle trim that is high on performance. Blades are self-sharpening and made of finely ground chromium steel, giving you lasting performance. Their rounded tips and combs ensure smooth, protected contact with your skin.
Our new blades reduce friction to give you up to 70% more run time than previous models.
Simply rinse the blades and combs after each use for long-lasting performance.
All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee, worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.
