AquaTouch

Wet and dry electric shaver

S1030/04
Overall Rating / 5
  Wet or dry, protective shave
    AquaTouch Wet and dry electric shaver

    S1030/04
    Overall Rating / 5

    Wet or dry, protective shave

    Now you can enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. Use AquaTouch with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. Aquatec seal ensures a safe, refreshing wet shave. Or use dry for a convenient, easy shave See all benefits

    AquaTouch Wet and dry electric shaver

    Wet or dry, protective shave

    Now you can enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. Use AquaTouch with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. Aquatec seal ensures a safe, refreshing wet shave. Or use dry for a convenient, easy shave See all benefits

    Wet or dry, protective shave

    Now you can enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. Use AquaTouch with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. Aquatec seal ensures a safe, refreshing wet shave. Or use dry for a convenient, easy shave See all benefits

    AquaTouch Wet and dry electric shaver

    Wet or dry, protective shave

    Now you can enjoy a refreshing shave without worrying about damaging your skin. Use AquaTouch with shaving gel or foam for enhanced skin comfort. Aquatec seal ensures a safe, refreshing wet shave. Or use dry for a convenient, easy shave See all benefits

      Wet or dry, protective shave

      Designed to protect against nicks and cuts

      • Skin protection system
      • Self-sharpening blades
      • 3-direction Flex Heads
      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

      Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

      Self-sharpening precision blades for a reliable clean shave

      Self-sharpening precision blades for a reliable clean shave

      Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our Self-Sharpening Blade system with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

      Heads flex in 3 directions to easily shave every curve

      Heads flex in 3 directions to easily shave every curve

      Flex heads with 3 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, ensure close skin contact for a clean shave, even in the trickiest areas like neck and jaw line.

      45 minutes of cordless shaving after an ten-hour charge

      45 minutes of cordless shaving after an ten-hour charge

      You'll have 45+ minutes of running time - that's about 15 shaves - on an ten-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

      100% waterproof shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      100% waterproof shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Simply remove the head of the shaver and and rinse it thouroughly under the tap

      Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

      Ergonomically designed grip for easy handling

      This ergonomically designed grip enables easy handling for a comfortable shave.

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • Self-sharpening blades
        • CloseCut Blade System
        Contour following
        3-direction Flex Heads

      • Power

        Run time
        45 min / 15 shaves
        Charging
        10 hours full charge
        Battery Type
        NiMH
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Max power consumption
        2  W
        Stand-by power
        0.1  W

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Display
        Charging indicator
        Operation
        • Cordless use
        • Unplug before use

      • Design

        Color
        Black and Dark royal blue
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Protective cap

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • 90% of consumers experience no hair pulling - tested in China in 2016

