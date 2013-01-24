Home
100 Series

Electric shaver

S106/03
  Clean, convenient shave
    100 Series Electric shaver

    S106/03
    Clean, convenient shave

    Philips S100 Series shaver not only provides you clean, convenient shave but also gives special care to your skin with advanced Ag+ anti-bacterial material.

      Clean, convenient shave

      This shaver is fully washable

      This shaver can be easily washed under tap after every use.

      Follows the curves of your face

      Follows the curves of your face

      10 hours charging for 20 minutes use

      10 hours charging for 20 minutes use

      CloseCut shaving system gives you clean shave

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        Individual floating heads

      • Design

        Handle
        Black Grey & Black

      • Power

        Battery Type
        NiMH
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Max power consumption
        1  W
        Standby power consumption
        0.1W

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

