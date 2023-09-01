Search terms

S3000 Series

Shaver S3608/10

S3608
  • Comfortable, consistent shave Comfortable, consistent shave Comfortable, consistent shave
    Comfortable, consistent shave

    Philips brings you the new shaver series 3000 to improve your morning routine. Unique Smart Power Control technlogy in combination with 5 direction flex heads ensures you get a comfortable, consistent performance, time after time See all benefits

      Comfortable, consistent shave

      Comfortable, consistent results, time after time

      • Clean shave with no pulling
      5 Directional Flex Heads

      5 Directional Flex Heads

      The heads of the shaver float and flex in 5 different directions for optimal contact with your skin, ensuring a comfortable shaving experience

      Cutting system with curved slots for better hair catching

      Cutting system with curved slots for better hair catching

      The unique blade system with curved slots gives better hair catching and ensures a clean results in fewer passes.

      Smart motor control adjusts the shaver power automatically

      Philipss smart motor control adjusts the shaver power automatically for a consistent shave always so there is no pulling of hair, even on denser hair.

      40 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

      You'll have up to 40 minutes of run time - that's about 13 shaves - on a 1 hour charge. This shaver operates in cordless mode only.

      Use in or out of the shower, with gel or dry

      The Shave & Groom is water-resistant, so you can use it wet, dry or with gel. It's your choice: shave and groom yourself in or out of the shower.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power system

        Up to 40 min. cordless shaving
        Yes
        Running time
        40 minutes
        Quick charge
        5 min quick charge for 1 shave

      • Shaving system

        Fully washable
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Protective cap
        Yes

      • Design

        Finishing
        LED Display
        Handle
        Malibu and Black

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

