For a skin friendly shave
The new Philips S500 shaver with ComfortCut Blade System and Flexwing tech, designed to stay close to your skin and conquer tricky areas, for a comfortable and efficient shave.(*compared with traditional Philips two headed shaver)
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
For a skin friendly shave
The new Philips S500 shaver with ComfortCut Blade System and Flexwing tech, designed to stay close to your skin and conquer tricky areas, for a comfortable and efficient shave.(*compared with traditional Philips two headed shaver)
For a skin friendly shave
The new Philips S500 shaver with ComfortCut Blade System and Flexwing tech, designed to stay close to your skin and conquer tricky areas, for a comfortable and efficient shave.(*compared with traditional Philips two headed shaver)
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
For a skin friendly shave
The new Philips S500 shaver with ComfortCut Blade System and Flexwing tech, designed to stay close to your skin and conquer tricky areas, for a comfortable and efficient shave.(*compared with traditional Philips two headed shaver)
Unique carbon fiber frame makes sure the shaver has low weight and is strong, which optimizes handling and suspension.
With 18 mini-blades, curve-edged shaving head & rounded profile of heads, glide smoothly across your skin while reduce skin irritation, designed for a comfortable and efficient shave.
4 directional, 54 degree* flex, designed to stay close to your skin and conquer tricky areas including jawline and neck.
Rounded profile of heads: reduce friction between skin and shavers significantly, this is designed for a comfortable shave.
Freely rinse under tap water.
LED Charging display on the handle.
The shaver can also be used under shower or with foam.
Curve-edged shaving head: prevents cutting of the skin, resulting in less skin irritation, this is designed for a comfortable shave.
Low cap exposure and rounded floe to reduce skin friction every pass.
You'll have 30+ minutes of running time that's about 9 shaves on a eight-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
Design
Power
Service
Performance