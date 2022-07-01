Search terms

EN
ID
1
Troubleshooting & support

Philips Avent
soft pacifier

Model number

SCF222/01

See this product in our online shop
SCF222/01 Philips Avent soft pacifier
Quick links
Back to other questions
Back to other questions
Other useful links

Need help with your product?

Register your product

  • Keep track of your product warranty coverage
  • Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers
  • Get easy access to product support

Register now
Contact Philips

We are happy to help you

Suggested products

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips Online Shop

    Early access to exclusive offers

    Be the first to hear about new products and sales

    *

    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.