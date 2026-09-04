How do I remove water from a Philips Avent pacifier?

2 year warranty
Water may get trapped in the nipple of your Philips Avent pacifiers after cleaning. The water is harmless for your baby, but you can remove it in a few easy steps.
Tip: Replace your pacifiers every 4 weeks for better hygiene.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF086/05 , SCF091/07 , SCF376/19 . Click here to show more product numbers ›
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