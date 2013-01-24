Ease your baby's transition to a drinking cup
Our new Natural bottle to cup trainer kit helps your baby transit from bottle drinking to their first cup easily. With the soft touch grips, your baby will be able to hold the bottle independently while drinking from the familiar nipple. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available


All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.
Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.
Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.
This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA free material.
Trainer handles help your toddler to hold the cup and drink independently. These handles are shaped for little hands to grab easily and they are also rubberized for a non-slip grip.

