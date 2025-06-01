SCF281/02
Sterilize easily, anywhere
Wherever your day takes you, sterilise your baby's bottles and accessories, quickly and safely. Our portable design is light enought to take with you, and large enough to fit 4 bottles and accessoriesSee all benefits
The microwave steam sterilizer can be used to sterilize baby bottles and other products in just 2 minutes, killing 99.9% of germs and bacteria. The exact length of the cycle depends on the wattage of your microwave, of course. 2 minutes at 1200-1850W, 4 minutes at 850-1100W, 6 minutes at 500-800W.
The microwave steam sterilizer is proven to kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria.*
Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.
The sterilizer sterilizes standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. Up to 4 Philips Avent baby bottles can be sterilized at once.
The sterilizer's lightweight and compact design makes it easy to take along with you wherever you go - holidays, visits to relatives etc. Now you can always have sterilized baby bottles and other products within easy reach.
The microwave steam sterilizer has been designed to fit practically all microwaves on the market, keeping baby bottles and other products sterile wherever you are.
The sterilizer can be used to sterilize breast pumps, soothers, cutlery and other products as well as baby bottles.
The microwave steam sterilizer has stay cool safety clips to keep the lid secure. This ensures you can remove the sterilizer safely from the microwave, keeping baby bottles and other products sterile and preventing the possibility of burning.
