    Philips Avent Microwave sterilizer

    SCF281/02

    Wherever your day takes you, sterilise your baby's bottles and accessories, quickly and safely. Our portable design is light enought to take with you, and large enough to fit 4 bottles and accessories

    IDR579,900.00

    • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
    • Sterilizes in 2 minutes
    • Fits 4 Philips Avent bottles
    • Fits most microwaves
    The microwave steam sterilizer can be used to sterilize baby bottles and other products in just 2 minutes, killing 99.9% of germs and bacteria. The exact length of the cycle depends on the wattage of your microwave, of course. 2 minutes at 1200-1850W, 4 minutes at 850-1100W, 6 minutes at 500-800W.

    The microwave steam sterilizer is proven to kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria.*

    Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

    The sterilizer sterilizes standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. Up to 4 Philips Avent baby bottles can be sterilized at once.

    The sterilizer's lightweight and compact design makes it easy to take along with you wherever you go - holidays, visits to relatives etc. Now you can always have sterilized baby bottles and other products within easy reach.

    The microwave steam sterilizer has been designed to fit practically all microwaves on the market, keeping baby bottles and other products sterile wherever you are.

    The sterilizer can be used to sterilize breast pumps, soothers, cutlery and other products as well as baby bottles.

    The microwave steam sterilizer has stay cool safety clips to keep the lid secure. This ensures you can remove the sterilizer safely from the microwave, keeping baby bottles and other products sterile and preventing the possibility of burning.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Sterilization time
      2 min at 1200-1850W, 4 min at 850-1100W, 6 min at 500-800W
      Water capacity
      200ml

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight
      740  g
      Dimensions
      166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L)  mm

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      Poland

    • What is included

      Microwave steam sterilizer
      1  pcs
      Tongs
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

    • Packaging specifications

      Paper-based packaging**
      Yes

    • Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab
    • *Either the old or the new paper-based packaging may be received during the transition period

