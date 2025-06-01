Search terms

    Philips Avent Sterilizer

    SCF293/00

    Sterilize, dry and store

    Be ready for baby's next feed in 40 minutes. Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer Premium uses jets of filtered air to dry bottles before turning off. The sterilizer is quick and hygienic, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed.

    Philips Avent Sterilizer

    Sterilize, dry and store

    Powerful steam sterilises, filtered air dries

    • Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer
    • Premium
    Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

    Sterilizing is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every sterilizer uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.

    A full sterilizing and drying cycle lasts just 40 minutes

    It takes just 40 minutes to get bottles ready for your baby's next feed. After powerful steam-sterilizing, a focused jet of filtered air dries bottles and accessories, making them ready for instant use.

    Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odors

    Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odors.

    Our sterilizer let's you sterilize, dry and store

    Our premium electric sterilizer does more than clean bottles and kill germs – it dries and stores bottles and accessories, keeping them sterile for up to 24 hours.

    Stays sterile for 24 hours*

    The sterilizer's thorough, chemical-free cleaning will keep its contents sterile for up to 24 hours. How? Just keep the lid on.

    Roomy inside, compact outside

    Our sterilizer is slender and yet still holds up to six Philips Avent baby bottles. It also fits all the other essentials, from teats and soothers to a manual breast pump.

    This sterilizer is quick and easy to clean

    Top to bottom, inside and out, the sterilizer is quick and easy to clean – even the heating plate. So you get more time to be with your little one.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Power consumption
      650  W
      Voltage
      220-240V~ 50-60Hz, 220V~ 60Hz (Korea), 120-127V~ 60Hz (NAM)
      Safety Classification
      Class 1

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions
      304 x 191 x 378  mm
      Weight
      2.4  kg

    • Design specifications

      Materials
      Plastic (PP)

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • What is included

      Tongs
      1  pcs
      Electric steam sterilizer
      1 pcs

    • Compatibility

      Philips-Avent range compatible
      Yes

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

    • Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.

