Single electric breast pump

SCF332/31
Avent
Overall Rating / 5
Avent
    Philips Avent Single electric breast pump

    SCF332/31
    Overall Rating / 5

    More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere

    Sit comfortably without leaning forward as our soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. Use our quiet pump anytime, anywhere, even with batteries. It's easy to set up, personalize, use and clean See all benefits

      More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere

      Single electric breast pump with massage cushion

      • Pump anytime, anywhere
      • Includes soft massage cushion
      • Natural bottle and nipple
      More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

      More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

      The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle or container, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, helps your milk to flow more easily.

      Choose the setting that is effective & comfortable for you

      Choose the setting that is effective & comfortable for you

      When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow comfortable for you.

      Soft massage cushion with massaging petals

      Soft massage cushion with massaging petals

      Our massage cushion has a soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, intended to gently help stimulate let down.

      Closed system, designed for hygienic expressing

      Closed system, designed for hygienic expressing

      No milk spillage in the tubes.

      Few separate parts and intuitive design

      Few separate parts and intuitive design

      Few separate parts and intuitive design. Easily express milk for your baby, anytime.

      Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on

      Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on

      The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Designed to let you express quietly

      Designed to let you express quietly

      Designed for discreet expression.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck
        Breast pump design
        Compact design

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0 - 6 months

      • Ease of use

        Breast pump use
        • Easy cleaning
        • Fully compatible range
        • Intuitive assembly

      • Functions

        No leaning forward
        Sit in a comfortable position
        Settings
        • 1 Stimulation mode
        • 3 Expression settings
        Soft massage cushion
        Gentle stimulation

      • Material

        Bottle
        • BPA free*
        • Polypropylene
        Nipple
        • BPA free*
        • Silicone
        Breast pump
        BPA free* (food contact parts only)

      • What is included

        Breast pump body
        1  pcs
        Base unit incl. tubing
        1  pcs
        Standard size cushion(19.5 mm)
        1 pcs (a larger size cushion is available and sold separately)
        Natural bottle 4oz
        1  pcs
        Travel cover
        1  pcs
        Sealing disc for milk storage
        1  pcs
        Disposable breast pads
        4  pcs
        Breast pad sample packs
        1 pack (2pcs)

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

            • Clinically proven comfort: In a test carried out on 110 mothers in the USA, UK, China and Russia in March 2016, mothers awarded an average of 8.6/10 score for Philips Avent performance on comfort.
            • More milk: Independent research has shown that there may be a link between stress levels and milk production. see www.philips.com/AVENT
            • BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011

