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    Philips Avent VIA Avent Breast Milk Containers

    SCF612/10

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Philips Avent storage system for easy storage

    The Philips Avent storage system is a versatile, space saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. Use the same cup to store breast milk and baby food for your baby. It fits all Philips Avent breast pumps and nipples.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent VIA Avent Breast Milk Containers

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    Philips Avent storage system for easy storage

    Cup for milk storage

    • Storage
    Easy to organize

    Easy to organize

    Easy to label cups help you track dates and contents

    Leak-proof twist-on system

    Leak-proof twist-on system

    For safe storage and transport

    Perfect for ‘on-the-go’

    Perfect for ‘on-the-go’

    Ideal for storing and transporting

    Fit all Philips Avent breast pumps and nipples

    The breast milk storage containers are compatible with all Philips Avent breast pumps and nipples.

    For use in fridge/freezer

    The Philips Avent cups can be stored in the fridge or freezer and are dishwasher safe

    Technical Specifications

    • Material

      BPA free*
      Yes

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • What is included

      Milk storage cup lid
      10  pcs
      Milk storage cup adaptor
      2  pcs
      Pre-sterilized VIA Cup (180 ml/ 6 oz)
      10  pcs

    • Functions

      No leakage
      Yes
      Twist-on lid
      Yes

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • 0 - 6 months
      • 6 - 12 months

    • Compact design

      Ideal for going out
      Yes
      Ideal for travel
      Yes
      Stackable
      Yes

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