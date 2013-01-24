Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$
EN
ID
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

Natural baby bottle

SCF695
Avent
Find support for this product
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
Avent
  • The most natural way to bottle feed The most natural way to bottle feed The most natural way to bottle feed
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

    SCF695
    Find support for this product

    The most natural way to bottle feed

    Our new bottle with the skin soft nipple material and flexible spiral design, more closely resembles the breast. The comfort petals and natural nipple shape allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

    The most natural way to bottle feed

    Our new bottle with the skin soft nipple material and flexible spiral design, more closely resembles the breast. The comfort petals and natural nipple shape allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all natural-baby-bottles

      The most natural way to bottle feed

      Natural latch on

      • 2 Bottles
      • 9oz/260ml
      • Extra soft slow flow nipple
      • 1m+
      Compatible with the Philips Avent Natural range

      Compatible with the Philips Avent Natural range

      The new Philips Avent Natural bottle is compatible with the Philips Avent range, excluding Classic bottles and cup handles. We advise to use the Natural bottles with Natural feeding nipples only.

      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

      Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

      The wide breast shaped nipple promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast. Designed to give a more comfortable and contented feed for your baby.

      Skin-soft teat designed for a natural feed

      Skin-soft teat designed for a natural feed

      The skin-soft nipple material closely resembles the feeling of the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

      Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

      The spiral design combined with our comfort petals inside the nipple increases softness and the flexibility allowing natural tongue movement without nipple collapse. Designed to give your baby a more comfortable and content feeding.

      Unique anti-colic valve technology

      Unique anti-colic valve technology

      Reduces fussing and discomfort by venting air away from baby's tummy.

      Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

      Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

      Due to the unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby’s tiny hands.

      This bottle is BPA free*

      This bottle is BPA free*

      The Philips Avent Natural bottle is made of BPA free* material (polypropylene).

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

      Designed for your baby's changing needs

      The Philips Avent Natural bottle is available in 4 sizes and 7 different nipples for every development stage of your baby. With different nipple softness, flexibility and design and with increasing flow rates and bottle sizes that keep up with your baby’s growth and development.

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        Bottle
        • Polypropylene
        • BPA free*
        Nipple
        • BPA free*
        • Silicone

      • What is included

        Blue baby bottle
        2  pcs

      • Bottle

        Material
        BPA free*

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck

      • Ease of use

        Bottle use
        • Easy to hold
        • Easy to assemble
        • Easy to clean

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0-6 months

      • Functions

        Latch on
        • Easy combine breast and bottle
        • Natural latch on
        Nipple
        • Unique comfort petals
        • Extra soft and flexible teat
        Anti-colic valve
        Advanced anti-colic system

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.