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  • Encourages eating through fun learning Encourages eating through fun learning Encourages eating through fun learning

    Philips Avent Toddler bowl small 6m+

    SCF706/00

    Encourages eating through fun learning

    Philips Avent toddler small bowl SCF706/00 for your child's development stages

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Toddler bowl small 6m+

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    Encourages eating through fun learning

    Bowl designed for toddlers

    • White
    Developed with leading child psychologist

    Developed with leading child psychologist

    Anti-slip base - helps prevent spills

    Anti-slip base - helps prevent spills

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      0.090  kg
      F-box dimensions
      44 (D) X 170 (W) X 240 (H)  mm
      Net product dimensions excl. attachments
      40 (D) X 140 (H) X 140 (W)  mm
      Number of F-boxes in A-box
      6

    • Country of origin

      Made in China
      Yes

    • Easy to use

      Microwavable
      Yes

    • What is included

      Recipe booklet
      NO
      Small bowl
      1  pcs

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