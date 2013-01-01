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  • Weaning spoons with soft tip Weaning spoons with soft tip Weaning spoons with soft tip

    Philips Avent Toddler weaning spoons 6m+

    SCF710/00

    Weaning spoons with soft tip

    Philips Avent toddler weaning spoons SCF710/00 for your child's development stages

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Toddler weaning spoons 6m+

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    Weaning spoons with soft tip

    Avent weaning

    Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

    Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

    Soft tip - gentle on baby's gums

    Soft tip - gentle on baby's gums

    Long reach handle

    Long reach handle

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      0.053  kg
      F-box dimensions
      26 (D) X 101 (W) X 245 (H)  mm
      Net product dimensions excl. attachments
      155 (L) X 23 (W) X 20 (D)  mm
      Number of F-boxes in A-box
      6

    • Country of origin

      Made in China
      Yes

    • What is included

      Weaning spoons
      2

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    • Soft-tip is excluded for the United States

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