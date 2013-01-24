Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Toddler fork and spoon 12m+

SCF712/00
    Philips Avent Toddler fork and spoon 12m+

    Philips AVENT cutlery a solution for your child's development stages

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    AVENT toddler cutlery

    Easy-grip for little hands - ideal for self-feeding

    Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

    Deep scoop spoon and fork

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in China
      Yes

    • What is included

      Toddler Fork
      1
      Toddler Spoon
      1

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      0.041  kg
      Net product dimensions excl. attachments
      Spoon/Fork: 130 (L) X 24 (W) X 15 (D)  mm
      F-box dimensions
      28 (D) X 101 (W) X 213 (H)  mm
      Number of F-boxes in A-box
      6

