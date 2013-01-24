Helps with the transition to grown up drinking
Make it easy for your toddler to transition from sippy cups to open cup drinking, without the mess! The lip-activated technology means liquid only flows from the cup when the child’s lip is pressed against the rim. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
This spoutless cup allows for drinking from 360° all around the rim, just like an adult cup.
The design of this spoutless cup allows teeth to grow healthily.
This spoutless cup features a unique valve that's lip-activated so liquid only flows from the cup when the child’s lip is pressed against the rim. Between sips, the valve automatically shuts so you won’t have to worry about spills or messes.
The cup has integrated handles, providing your toddler with the option to grip the cup by it’s container or it’s easy-grip handles.
Keeps the cup clean whether at home or on the go.
This Philips Avent cup is made from BPA free material.
The parts of this cup are conveniently dishwasher safe. Disassemble the cup and let your dishwasher do the work or wash by hand in soapy water.
We support children’s journey towards independent drinking, helping to enable an easy transition from breast or bottle to open cup. Learning from health care professionals, our different solutions with nipples, soft and hard spouts, straws and 360° drinking rims follow the development of your child and stimulate his newly acquired motor and drinking skills.
