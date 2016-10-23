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  • Simple steps for healthy baby meals Simple steps for healthy baby meals Simple steps for healthy baby meals

    Philips Avent Essential baby food maker

    SCF862/02

    Simple steps for healthy baby meals

    Prepare nutritious baby meals in 3 simple steps: steam, blend, serve. Circular steam technology cooks evenly, retaining goodness, texture and liquids for quick, simple blending. The smart design means fewer steps, for easy use and cleaning.

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    Philips Avent Essential baby food maker

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    Simple steps for healthy baby meals

    • Steam, blend and serve
    • Healthy steaming
    • Mealtimes made simple
    Unique way of steaming to cook healthily

    Unique way of steaming to cook healthily

    Steaming is a healthy way of cooking. Our circular steam technology lets the steam circulate upwards from the bottom, making sure all the ingredients are evenly cooked without boiling. Goodness, texture and cooking liquids are retained for blending.

    Simply steam, blend & serve healthy baby meals

    Simply steam, blend & serve healthy baby meals

    This baby food maker combines steaming and blending, making it easy to prepare and serve baby meals. Start by steaming the ingredients then simply blend to the desired consistency and serve.

    From puree to chunky bites, suitable for every weaning stage

    From puree to chunky bites, suitable for every weaning stage

    From very finely blended fruit and vegetables to combining ingredients such as meat, fish and pulses through to creating chunkier textures, this baby food maker makes healthy food preparation simple for every weaning stage.

    Fewer steps for easy blending

    Fewer steps for easy blending

    This smart jar lid design keeps all the ingredients inside the jar, preventing food from getting into the water tank. Blending is made easy, with less steps from steaming to blending.

    Large water tank opening for easy cleaning

    Large water tank opening for easy cleaning

    The baby food maker's extra large water tank opening is easy to clean and refill, allowing you to cook with clean steam, every time. It is also dishwasher-safe (jar, jar lid and blade).

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      330  W
      Cord length
      80  m
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz
      Safety Classification
      Class 1
      Water tank capacity
      180ml
      Color
      Dental white/Peppermint
      Blending jar capacity
      1050 ml, 400ml (for food blending)
      Food basket capacity
      720ml
      Safety
      Jar lock switch for safe usage

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product dimensions
      280 W x 204 H x 148 D  mm
      Product weight
      1.44  kg
      F-box dimensions
      300 W x 260 H x 210 D  mm

    • Country of origin

      China
      Yes

    • What is included

      Spatula
      1 pcs
      Steamer/blender
      1 pcs
      Food basket
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • 1 year +
      • 6 - 12 months
      • 6 months +

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