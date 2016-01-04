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    4-in-1 healthy baby food maker

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    Effortless nutritious baby meals

    We understand that nutritious food is essential to your baby's healthy development. The Philips Avent healthy baby food maker helps you prepare tasty homemade meals, tailored to your baby's needs, in a simple way.

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    4-in-1 healthy baby food maker

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    Effortless nutritious baby meals

    • Steam, blend, defrost & reheat
    • Healthy steaming
    • Steam & blend in one jar
    • Weaning advice & recipes
    Unique way of steaming to cook healthily

    Unique way of steaming to cook healthily

    Steaming is a healthy way of cooking. Our unique technology lets the steam circulate upwards from the bottom, making sure all the ingredients are evenly cooked without boiling. Goodness, texture and the cooking liquids are retained for blending.

    From steaming to blending, all in one handy jar

    From steaming to blending, all in one handy jar

    You'll find everything you need to make nutritious baby food in one single jar. Once your ingredients are steamed, all you have to do is lift the jar, flip it over and lock it in place, so you can blend to your desired consistency.

    From pureed to chunky, for every step of the way

    From pureed to chunky, for every step of the way

    From very finely blended fruit and vegetables to combining ingredients of meat, fish and pulses and finally offering chunkier textures. Our 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker supports every step of the way.

    Steam, blend, defrost and reheat your homemade meals

    Steam, blend, defrost and reheat your homemade meals

    The 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker enables you to prepare nutritious homemade meals, all in the same jar. You can serve the food immediately or store it in the container included, and reheat it later on with the easy-to-use reheating or defrosting functions.

    Dr. Emma Williams tasty weaning recipes

    Dr. Emma Williams tasty weaning recipes

    With the help of child nutritionist Dr. Emma Williams, we offer weaning advice, along with tasty, fresh cooked recipes and meal ideas to help you give your baby a healthy start in life and to set good, lifelong eating habits.

    Cook up to four meals at a time with the 1000ml jar

    Cook up to four meals at a time with the 1000ml jar

    The 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker also helps you save precious time and plan ahead. The jar has a 1000ml capacity, so you can cook up to four meals at one time. Serve one meal and store three in your fridge or freezer for later.

    Dishwasher-safe jar and blade and easy access water tank

    Dishwasher-safe jar and blade and easy access water tank

    Even when you've finished cooking your meals, the 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker is very practical. The jar and blade are dishwasher safe, and with its open design, the water tank is easy to clean and refill, allowing you to cook with clean steam, every time.

    Discover wholesome recipes, fun videos and tips and tricks

    Discover wholesome recipes, fun videos and tips and tricks

    Download the app for advice on weaning your little one. Find nutritious and easy-to-prepare recipes that keep step with your baby as they're growing. Read step-by-step cooking guides, watch fun and informative videos and find many useful tips and tricks to help make weaning as smooth as possible.

    Beep alert notification

    Beep alert notification

    No need to wait or watch. A distinctive beep will tell you when the food is cooked to perfection. All you need to do is flip the jar, blend and serve or store for later use.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Capacity
      • 1L for steaming, solid food
      • 720ml for blending, liquids
      Cord length
      70  m
      Voltage
      220-240V, 50-60Hz
      Power consumption
      400  W
      Safety Classification
      Class 1

    • Country of origin

      China
      Yes

    • Accessories included

      Spatula
      Yes
      Recipe booklet
      Yes
      Storage pot (120ml)
      Yes

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • 1 year +
      • 6 - 12 months
      • 6 months +

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