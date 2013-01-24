Comfortable and Quick
Philips AVENT standard manual breast pump SCF900/00 ensures comfortable and quick pumping experience, to suit you and your baby’s needs
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The handle is designed ergonomically thus less effort and easy pumping
Suction strength is designed optimally to ensure both comfort and efficiency
Soft, ribbed silicone Philips Avent teat is easy for baby's mouth to seal and latch on the teat. With this, the baby will feel more comfortable drinking from the teat.
The soft silicone petal cushion of the Philips Avent breast pump closely attaches to the breast and gently massages the area around nipple to stimulate fast let-down
With storage lid, the pumped breast milk can be stored directly into refrigerator to keep milk fresh; Feed the baby after pumping by using the standard neck teat
The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling
