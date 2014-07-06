Extra bass
Philips SHE3015 headphones with soft body earbuds offer a comfortable fit. Available in eye-catching colors. The built-in mic and control make handsfree talking on mobile easy. See all benefits
Large 14.8mm speaker drivers squeezed into earbud headphones deliver high quality sound.
The built-in microphone lets you easily switch from music listening to taking phone calls - easily, so you’ll always stay connected with what matter most to you.
A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
A rubberized front cap provide a totally soft body for wearing comfort.
The transparent, rubberized headphone body molds itself to the shape of the ear for comfortable listening.
