Accompanying Stylemat: safe steaming on any flat surface

Forget ironing boards, The Philips handheld steamer 5000 comes with its own Stylemat. Place it underneath your garment on a bed, sofa, table, hang it on a door or any other flat surface that suits you, then steam away. You can steam however and wherever you want. The Stylemat gives you a smooth surface to steam on, and protects your furniture from any damage while you steam. Then, when you’re done, just pack it away in seconds.